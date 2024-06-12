Motorcyclist, 58, dies on the spot in accident with lorry along AYE

A 58-year-old motorcyclist lost his life in an accident with a lorry along the Ayer-Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Tuesday, Jun. 11.

Police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership that they were alerted to the accident at about 3pm.

It involved a motorcycle and a lorry, and took place along AYE towards the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE), after the Keppel Road entrance.

Aftermath

Pictures of the aftermath were shared to the "Singapore Roads Accident.com" Facebook group the same night.

The two leftmost lanes of the expressway were cordoned off.

The wreckage of a motorcycle could be seen at the road shoulder behind a parked lorry.

A blue police tent was erected next to the motorcycle.

A police and EMAS recovery vehicle were also seen at the scene.

Lorry driver, 37, assisting with investigations

Police told Mothership that a male rider was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

A 37-year-old male lorry driver is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image from Singapore Roads Accident.com / Facebook