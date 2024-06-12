K-pop star Rain performing at Waterbomb S'pore on Aug. 24

K-pop star Rain will be performing at the Waterbomb music festival, which will be held in Singapore this August.
He will be taking the stage on Aug. 24.
He is among the list of Korean artistes who will be performing at the festival, which will be held in Singapore for the first time this year.
Here's the current list of performers for each day, with more to be announced soon:
Aug. 24
- Rain
- 2NE1's Sandara Park
- VIVIZ
- Kwon Eunbi
- Kid Milli
- lullaboy
- ALYPH
Aug. 25
- 2NE1's CL
- Got7's BamBam
- BIBI
- BEBE
- Sorn
- Haven
Tickets are priced at S$198 for a one-day pass and S$338 for a two-day pass, and are available here.
Mothership is the official digital media partner of Waterbomb Singapore 2024.
