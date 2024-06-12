K-pop star Rain performing at Waterbomb S'pore on Aug. 24

K-pop star Rain will be performing at the Waterbomb music festival, which will be held in Singapore this August.

He will be taking the stage on Aug. 24.

He is among the list of Korean artistes who will be performing at the festival, which will be held in Singapore for the first time this year.

Here's the current list of performers for each day, with more to be announced soon:

Aug. 24

Rain

2NE1's Sandara Park

VIVIZ

Kwon Eunbi

Kid Milli

lullaboy

ALYPH

Aug. 25

2NE1's CL

Got7's BamBam

BIBI

BEBE

Sorn

Haven

Tickets are priced at S$198 for a one-day pass and S$338 for a two-day pass, and are available here.

Mothership is the official digital media partner of Waterbomb Singapore 2024.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Rain's Instagram