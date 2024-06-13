Man seen riding e-bike with no helmet, no number plate, & 'f*ck LTA' sign

A cyclist in Singapore was seen riding an e-bike, or power-assisted bicycle (PAB), on the road.

In a post by Facebook page Singapore Road Accident, the cyclist — who appears to be a man — was called out for not wearing a helmet.

But eagle-eyed netizens noticed a few more things wrong with the photo, notably that:

His bike didn't have a visible number plate; and Instead, he had a delivery bag labelled "F*ck LTA" on the back.

While it's unclear exactly where the photo was taken, a bus 43 could be seen in the vicinity.

Is it legal?

On the issue of the helmet, the law mandates that those who ride bicycles and PABs on the roads must wear such protective gear.

But PABs are also subject to more regulations than regular bicycles.

PAB riders must be aged 16 and above, according to the Land Transport Authority's website.

In addition, PABs must be registered and bear number plates.

These number plates must also be "permanently affixed at a conspicuous location at the rear of the PAB, with characters facing the rear", according to LTA.

As such:

The delivery bag, however, is a bit more questionable.

Mothership understands that road users may make a police report if they feel harassed from seeing potentially offensive content.

Mothership has also reached out to LTA for clarification.

Top image from Singapore Road Accident/Facebook and LTA