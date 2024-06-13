Bugis cafe has Japanese shaved ice from S$6.90++, flavours include black sesame mochi & earl grey lavender

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Those with a sweet tooth will be happy to know that there's a new kid on the block for your consideration: The Artisan Café, which specialises in kakigori, or Japanese shaved ice.

The store might be easy to miss, as it's located within D'Nova Hotel, which is along Purvis Street.

To get to the cafe, you will need to walk through the hotel's lobby before you can spot the storefront:

The café seats 32 pax.

Here's the menu:

And here's what we tried:

Kakigori

When we visited the store, there were nine flavours of kakigori available. The menu rotates daily, so you might not get the same options during your visit.

For those who have never eaten kakigori, there's also this handy guide:

Black Sesame Mochi Kakigori (Large), S$12.90++

The black sesame sauce and mochi paired together reminded me of black sesame tang yuan.

We both agreed that this was our favourite flavour.

Matcha Adzuki Kakigori, Large (S$12.90++)

This Kakigori was sweetened with matcha syrup and topped off with red bean paste.

Yuzu Sake Kakigori (Large), S$14.90++

This Kakigori had a strong alcohol taste to it, perfect for those who enjoy Yuzu Sake.

Earl Grey Lavender Kakigori (Large), S$12.90++

The shaved ice was light and refreshing while the biscuits on top added a nice crunch to it.

Smaller servings of kakigori are priced from S$6.90.

We also tried some of the savoury options that the café has:

Chicken Sando (S$6.90++)

The chicken sando came with a side of mushroom soup.

Karaage Donburi (S$8.90++)

A hearty bowl of karaage donburi, topped off with furikake (Japanese rice seasoning) and a bowl of soup.

The Artisan Café

Address: 14 Purvis Street, Singapore 188593

Opening hours: Mondays to Saturdays: 10am to 2:30pm and 5pm to 10pm

Top photos by Yeo Gi-Anne