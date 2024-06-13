Back

Bugis cafe has Japanese shaved ice from S$6.90++, flavours include black sesame mochi & earl grey lavender

Perfect for the hot weather.

Yeo Gi-Anne | June 13, 2024, 03:37 PM

Events

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

Those with a sweet tooth will be happy to know that there's a new kid on the block for your consideration: The Artisan Café, which specialises in kakigori, or Japanese shaved ice.

The store might be easy to miss, as it's located within D'Nova Hotel, which is along Purvis Street.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

To get to the cafe, you will need to walk through the hotel's lobby before you can spot the storefront:

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

The café seats 32 pax.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Here's the menu:

And here's what we tried:

Kakigori

When we visited the store, there were nine flavours of kakigori available. The menu rotates daily, so you might not get the same options during your visit.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

For those who have never eaten kakigori, there's also this handy guide:

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Black Sesame Mochi Kakigori (Large), S$12.90++

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Photo by Livia Soh.

The black sesame sauce and mochi paired together reminded me of black sesame tang yuan.

We both agreed that this was our favourite flavour.

Matcha Adzuki Kakigori, Large (S$12.90++)

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Photo by Livia Soh.

This Kakigori was sweetened with matcha syrup and topped off with red bean paste.

Yuzu Sake Kakigori (Large), S$14.90++

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Photo by Livia Soh.

This Kakigori had a strong alcohol taste to it, perfect for those who enjoy Yuzu Sake.

Earl Grey Lavender Kakigori (Large), S$12.90++

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Photo by Livia Soh.

The shaved ice was light and refreshing while the biscuits on top added a nice crunch to it.

Smaller servings of kakigori are priced from S$6.90.

We also tried some of the savoury options that the café has:

Chicken Sando (S$6.90++)

Photo by Livia Soh.

The chicken sando came with a side of mushroom soup.

Karaage Donburi (S$8.90++)

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Photo by Livia Soh.

A hearty bowl of karaage donburi, topped off with furikake (Japanese rice seasoning) and a bowl of soup.

The Artisan Café

Address: 14 Purvis Street, Singapore 188593

Opening hours:  Mondays to Saturdays: 10am to 2:30pm and 5pm to 10pm

This was a media preview at The Artisan Cafe.

Top photos by Yeo Gi-Anne

'Deep, enduring, & bipartisan': Vivian Balakrishnan on S'pore-India relations

Singapore has had the highest levels of FDI in India since 2018.

June 13, 2024, 03:22 PM

5,000 written warnings & 9 tickets given to S'pore diners for 'table littering' since Jun. 2023

Serious business.

June 13, 2024, 02:39 PM

FairPrice selling M'sia durians for S$1.95 each over 2 weekends

Wahoo.

June 13, 2024, 12:56 PM

Catholics from M'sia & Brunei can now apply for Pope Francis' S'pore mass tickets

They can find out how to register for the tickets by contacting their Diocesan offices.

June 13, 2024, 12:46 PM

Man rescues crested goshawk chick that fell from nest, encounters another man who allegedly took 2nd chick

The man claimed he had been eyeing the goshawk nest for weeks, and had disturbed the nest using a boom lift.

June 13, 2024, 12:43 PM

M'sia man allegedly with karate black belt shakes hands with taekwondo black belt shopkeeper

Make peace not war.

June 13, 2024, 11:56 AM

S'pore man, 23, arrested in Ang Mo Kio for alleged car theft & drug-related offence after attempting to flee

He was charged with an offence of theft of a motor vehicle on Jun. 10.

June 13, 2024, 10:44 AM

Man, 46, seen in video he put up dismantling Boon Lay car park gantry barrier, to be charged with mischief & theft

He had supposedly kept the barrier in his own shop.

June 13, 2024, 10:23 AM

Managing director, 47, beats up man, 38, until face bloody in Clementi restaurant, gets S$4,000 fine

He was drinking with business associates when the man tried to join their conversation.

June 13, 2024, 09:14 AM

Here's why 'Inside Out 2' hit me much harder at 21 than the 1st movie did when I was 12

I'm not crying, you are.

June 13, 2024, 09:02 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.