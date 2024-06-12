Back

Yishun to get new hawker centre, 2nd bus interchange, & new nursing home

Yishun so happening.

Ilyda Chua | June 12, 2024, 10:16 AM

There'll soon be more stuff to do in Yishun.

As part of the upcoming Chencharu housing estate, a variety of new amenities and facilities will be constructed, said the Housing and Development Board (HDB) in a Jun. 12 press release.

This will include a new hawker centre, bus interchange, educational institution, and nursing home.

Where is Chencharu?

The 70-hectare Chencharu site is bounded by Yishun Avenue 1, Yishun Avenue 2, and Sembawang Road.

Image from HDB

Prior to redevelopment, it was home to plantations and farms in the 1900s.

In the coming years, it's expected to contain 10,000 new homes, with the first Build-to-Order project due to be launched this month.

To outfit the new estate, a number of new amenities are in the works.

This includes a mixed-use integrated development comprising a bus interchange, hawker centre, and shops.

The hawker centre will be Yishun's third, after Chong Pang Market and Food Centre and Yishun Park Hawker Centre.

However, its completion date has yet to be announced.

Image from HDB

There are also plans for a new educational institution and nursing home.

These will help address the needs of its residents, HDB said.

Bus-only corridor

On the transport end, the Chencharu estate will feature a new 400-metre road called Chencharu Link.

Designated as a bus-only corridor, it will run through the centre of the estate, providing dedicated road space for bus journeys.

There will also be walking and cycling paths that connect beyond Yishun to neighbouring towns like Sembawang.

Image from HDB

Image from HDB

In addition, Singapore's Live Turtle and Tortoise Museum — currently located in the still-relatively-ulu Lorong Chencharu — will be incorporated into the new estate.

It will be relocated to a site adjacent to HomeTeamNS Khatib, right next to the integrated development with the hawker centre and bus interchange.

Ground-up Initiative, a nonprofit which hosts sustainability and nature-related workshops, will also be headquartered in Chencharu.

These recreational spaces will help to enhance the identity of Chencharu as a "vibrant contemporary kampung", HDB said.

Top image from HDB

