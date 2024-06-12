NEL to open later at 8am on 4 Sundays to integrate new Punggol Coast station to existing MRT network

Train services on the North East Line (NEL) will start later at 8am on four consecutive Sundays on Jun. 30, Jul. 7, 14 and 21, 2024.

This is to integrate the new Punggol Coast station to the existing NEL network as part of the ongoing rail expansion works and to allow the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and SBS Transit to facilitate testing and commissioning works.

Shuttle buses available

Two shuttle bus services will be provided till 8am on the four Sundays for commuters affected by the late opening of the NEL.

Shuttle Bus Service 21 will operate between Punggol and Serangoon stations, while Shuttle Bus Service 22 will operate between Serangoon and HarbourFront stations.

These shuttle bus services will operate at intervals of about three to eight minutes, making stops at each NEL station along their respective route.

Fares for the shuttle bus services will follow the same fare structure as trains.

Existing bus services to transfer to other lines

Commuters can also use existing bus services to transfer to other rail lines, such as the Circle Line, to continue their journey.

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, and check for travel updates before starting their trips.

Information will be available on LTA’s MyTransport.SG mobile app, as well as LTA’s and SBS Transit’s social media platforms.

Commuters should also cater additional travel time when travelling between affected stations using the shuttle bus services.

Station staff will also be deployed at affected stations during the temporary service adjustment period to provide assistance.

Posters on the shuttle bus services and alternative travel routes will be displayed at the affected stations.

The late opening hours will also be played regularly over the public address system at all stations.

"We appreciate commuters’ understanding and patience during this period, as we work towards opening of the new Punggol Coast station by end 2024 to enhance rail connectivity and provide greater convenience for commuters in the northeast region," LTA and SBS Transit said.

Top photo via Google Maps