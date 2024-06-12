TikTok's 'Kudasai Girl' arrives in S'pore, changes meet-&-greet location again for 'more space'

In case you haven't heard, TikToker Devin Halbal, aka Hal Baddie, is in town.

The content creator has been dubbed "Kudasai Girl" for posting videos in which she sashays through cities, reciting phrases in the native language of the country she's in.

Her fame stemmed from her turning the phrase "kudasai" — which means "please" in Japanese — into a now-viral catchphrase.

Halbal previously announced that she would be visiting Singapore and hosting a meet-and-greet here.

And in an Instagram post on Jun. 11, Halbal posted photos of her arrival at Changi Airport.

"Such beautiful interior and architecture. Thank you for giving me such a lovely tour," she wrote in the caption.

She also called Changi her "new fav airport".

Location change

Halbal also announced that the location for her meet-and-greet would be changed — again.

Initially, the meet-and-greet was planned to take place at Speakers' Corner in Hong Lim Park.

She later said she would instead host her session at Sentosa Sensoryscape.

And on Jun. 11, she posted yet another update that it would be held at Sentosa's Palawan Green on Jun. 14, 5pm.

The reason for the change is because the location was "better / has more space...and the sunlight is safer".

Halbal also posted a list of rules, presumably from Sentosa:

Wet weather

If you're not familiar with the area, Palawan Green is Sentosa's only green turf along the beach, located closest to Beach Station.

It's also an open-air space, so do make wet-weather plans in case of rain.

There, Halbal plans to lead the crowd in a chorus of a Singapore-specific catchphrase: "Please lah, kudasai."

So get some practice in before you come.

