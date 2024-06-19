Back

Fish from S'pore's 1st HDB container fish farm to be sold at Tampines Round Market & Food Centre

Fresh fish grown right outside your home.

Yap Yee Hui | June 19, 2024, 06:13 PM

From Jun. 15, 2024, Tampines residents can look forward to purchasing fresh jade perch cultivated from Singapore's first Housing Development Board (HDB) container fish farm.

After harvest, the fish will be sold at the Tampines Round Market & Food Centre, located right beside the fish farm.

Bridging food security and sustainability

In partnership with Aqualita Ecotechnology, the fish farm, called Our Fish Storey, is one of Tampines Town Council's many initiatives to transform the estate into an Eco-Town.

This initiative is in line with Singapore's "30 by 30" goal, which is to build up the nation's capability and capacity to sustainably produce 30 per cent of our nutritional needs by 2030.

It also aims to provide residents with alternatives to imported food, thereby reducing people's carbon footprint.

Our Fish Storey is supported by the Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS), "a safe, scalable and sustainable" system to grow jade perch.

Supported by the Temasek Foundation, the system was built after over 15 years of research conducted by the Temasek Life Sciences Laboratory.

Small and convenient

The farm relies on a single unit of a highly modular standalone container system.

The container measures 6m by 2.5m, with a space of approximately 15 sqm, and is capable of producing up to 1,200 kg of jade perch annually.

With its small size, the system addresses land scarcity and manpower challenges in Singapore.

Its cleaner and more controlled environment also protects against adverse climate conditions and harmful organisms, Aqualita and Tampines Town Council stated in a joint press release.

This eliminates the need for antibiotics, reduces pollution, and allows for the upcycling of fish waste.

Photo from Tampines Town Council

From farm to fork

Being based right next to Tampines Round Market & Food Centre, the jade perch is delivered to fishmongers significantly faster. This allows the fish to stay fresh.

Without the need for transportation or middle-man efforts, the jade perch can be sold to the market's fishmongers at cost.

Tampines residents will also get to enjoy fresh, nutritious jade perch at their convenience.

The first batch of jade perch was harvested from the container fish farm on Jun. 15, and presented to fishmongers at the market.

Photo from Tampines Town Council

The fish was later cooked and thoroughly enjoyed by residents.

Photo from Tampines Town Council

Aqualita and the Tampines Town Council will be working hand-in-hand with volunteer groups to ensure lower-income families also receive access to fresh fish.

Additionally, the farm also offers other benefits to the community, where it can be utilised as a "space for educational activities".

Soh Peck Kiat, the Merchant Association Chairman of Tampines Round Market & Food Centre, shares that the market is excited to be part of the project.

Photo from Tampines Town Council

He stated, "We all want the container fish farm to succeed, and even expand to other neighbourhood centres so more residents can benefit."

Chon Yean Hung, Chairman of Aqualita Ecotechnology, is also hopeful that the farm can "promot[e] environmental stewardship and community engagement", before the initiative can realise in other parts of Singapore.

Top photo from Tampines Town Council

