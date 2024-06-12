Siberian husky in Thailand, scalded by abusive owner, gives birth to 3 puppies

A female Siberian husky in Thailand, which went viral after being abused by her former owner, has given birth to three puppies in the Nong Bua Lamphu province.

Lek Lek, formerly named Muay Lek, suffered injuries when her former owner poured hot water on her back while she was pregnant and leashed in the bathroom.

On Jun. 7, her new owners shared on Facebook that she had safely delivered one male and two female puppies.

Scalded with hot water while pregnant

A video of the abuse circulated online on Jun. 5, sparking a nationwide outrage.

In it, a woman was seen scalding Lek Lek with hot water multiple times in a bathroom while she was leashed.

She had reportedly intended to punish the husky for stealing and eating her snacks.

The video has since been taken down.

According to Thailand English-language newspaper The Nation, the incident occurred on May 17 in the Samut Prakan province.

On Jun. 5, members of the SOS Animal Thailand Foundation lodged a complaint with the Bang Phli Police Station in Samut Prakan, reported Thaiger.

According to Khaosod English, her former owner, only identified as Natthaya, surrendered herself to the police and confessed to the abuse on Jun. 6.

She expressed regret for her actions and claimed that she did not realise that the water was too hot.

"I should not make excuses like this, because everyone knows that hot water can cause serious injuries,” Natthaya added.

Under the Animal Cruelty Prevention and Welfare Provision Act 2014 in Thailand, those found guilty may face up to two years in prison or a fine of up to 40,000 baht (S$1,480), or both.

Gave birth to three puppies

Lek Lek was immediately rehomed following the incident and has been adopted by a couple in the Nong Bua Lamphu province, reported The Nation.

She was promptly given medical attention for the burns on her back and fur as a result of the abuse.

According to Khaosod English, the couple who adopted Lek Lek owns a Korean fried chicken restaurant and also has a bulldog.

On Jun. 7, her new owners shared on Facebook that she had given birth to three puppies, including one male and two females.

They said all three puppies are healthy and the couple is also not planning to put any up for adoption.

They also thanked those who have come forth with food or monetary donations to help Lek Lek.

Top photos via อัลฟ่าแย่งข้าวเล็กเล็ก/Facebook