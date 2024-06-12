Back

Here's what you can get at KFC S'pore's fried chicken buffet from Jul. 3-5, 2024

Only at selected outlets.

Yeo Gi-Anne | June 12, 2024, 05:05 PM

Events

KFC Singapore's Unlimited Chicken Feast is back from Jul. 3 to 5, 2024.

Tickets to the buffet are sold in pairs.

It will be S$19.95 each for the lunch session and S$23.95 each for the dinner session.

You can buy your tickets here.

The time limit for the buffet will be 90 minutes.

Here's everything we had at the buffet:

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

To start, you will be served with two pieces of Original Recipe Chicken, two pieces of Hot & Crispy Chicken, and six pieces of Nuggets in KFC's iconic bucket.

Original Recipe and Hot & Crispy Chicken

Photo by Livia Soh.

Chicken Nuggets

Photo by Livia Soh.

Soon after, KFC's staff will walk around with Popcorn Chicken and Chicken Tenders and you can request for them to be added to your bucket.

Popcorn Chicken

Photo by Livia Soh.

Chicken Tenders

Photo by Livia Soh.

Shaker Fries

Photo by Livia Soh.

Cheese & Onion and Spicy Texas BBQ seasonings came together with the fries.

You can also add popcorn chicken to the pack and shake them all together.

Whipped Potato and Coleslaw

Photo by Livia Soh.

Meanwhile, you can collect KFC's signature whipped potato and coleslaw over at the counter.

Dipping Condiments

Photo by Livia Soh.

The buffet has free-flow sauces such as mayonnaise, and Chipotle BBQ sauce, as well as new sauces like mentaiko mayo and hot sauce.

Photo by Livia Soh.

There's also an original recipe sauce and cheese sauce live station where you can get your sauces fresh and hot.

Desserts

Photo by Livia Soh.

To end the feast, desserts are also offered.

An egg tart, ondeh ondeh cake, and carrot cake are part of the dessert lineup.

However, you can only redeem this dessert tray once.

Safe to say, we were both stuffed by the end of the meal.

Fried Chicken Day Party

Besides the fried chicken buffet, KFC will also be hosting "KFC's Annual International Fried Chicken Day Party".

The party will be happening on Jul. 6, 2024, at its HarbourFront Centre outlet, from 3pm to 5pm.

It will feature this exclusive "afternoon tea" menu.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

The event will be hosted by DJ Muttons and Hazelle Teo.

At the event, you can expect games, lucky draws as well as KFC's limited-edition merchandise.

Tickets to this party are sold in pairs at S$17.95 each.

You can purchase the tickets here.

@mothership.nova KFC’s Unlimited Chicken Feast 📅: Jul. 3 to 5, 2024 📍: Harbourfront Centre, Kallang Stadium, Rivervale Plaza, Eastpoint Mall and Woodlands 888 ⏰: 11am to 10:30pm 💰: From S$19.95 to S$23.95 per person, for 90-minute buffet Tickets can be bought from Jun. 12, 12pm via https://www.chope.co/singapore-restaurants/pages/kfc-unlimited-chicken-feast #tiktoksg #kfc #KFCUnlimitedChickenFeast #kfcsingapore #kfcsg #friedchicken #foodfestontiktok #sgfoodie #thingstodosg #wheretoeat @KFC Singapore ♬ Armageddon - aespa

KFC Unlimited Chicken Feast Details

Participating outlets: 

  • HarbourFront Centre

  • Kallang Stadium

  • Rivervale Plaza

  • Eastpoint Mall

  • Woodlands 888

Opening hours: 11am to 10:30pm

This was a media preview at KFC. 

Top images via Livia Soh and Yeo Gi-Anne. 

