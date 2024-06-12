Here's what you can get at KFC S'pore's fried chicken buffet from Jul. 3-5, 2024

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

KFC Singapore's Unlimited Chicken Feast is back from Jul. 3 to 5, 2024.

Tickets to the buffet are sold in pairs.

It will be S$19.95 each for the lunch session and S$23.95 each for the dinner session.

You can buy your tickets here.

The time limit for the buffet will be 90 minutes.

Here's everything we had at the buffet:

To start, you will be served with two pieces of Original Recipe Chicken, two pieces of Hot & Crispy Chicken, and six pieces of Nuggets in KFC's iconic bucket.

Original Recipe and Hot & Crispy Chicken

Chicken Nuggets

Soon after, KFC's staff will walk around with Popcorn Chicken and Chicken Tenders and you can request for them to be added to your bucket.

Popcorn Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Shaker Fries

Cheese & Onion and Spicy Texas BBQ seasonings came together with the fries.

You can also add popcorn chicken to the pack and shake them all together.

Whipped Potato and Coleslaw

Meanwhile, you can collect KFC's signature whipped potato and coleslaw over at the counter.

Dipping Condiments

The buffet has free-flow sauces such as mayonnaise, and Chipotle BBQ sauce, as well as new sauces like mentaiko mayo and hot sauce.

There's also an original recipe sauce and cheese sauce live station where you can get your sauces fresh and hot.

Desserts

To end the feast, desserts are also offered.

An egg tart, ondeh ondeh cake, and carrot cake are part of the dessert lineup.

However, you can only redeem this dessert tray once.

Safe to say, we were both stuffed by the end of the meal.

Fried Chicken Day Party

Besides the fried chicken buffet, KFC will also be hosting "KFC's Annual International Fried Chicken Day Party".

The party will be happening on Jul. 6, 2024, at its HarbourFront Centre outlet, from 3pm to 5pm.

It will feature this exclusive "afternoon tea" menu.

The event will be hosted by DJ Muttons and Hazelle Teo.

At the event, you can expect games, lucky draws as well as KFC's limited-edition merchandise.

Tickets to this party are sold in pairs at S$17.95 each.

You can purchase the tickets here.

KFC Unlimited Chicken Feast Details

Participating outlets:

HarbourFront Centre

Kallang Stadium

Rivervale Plaza

Eastpoint Mall

Woodlands 888

Opening hours: 11am to 10:30pm

This was a media preview at KFC.

Top images via Livia Soh and Yeo Gi-Anne.