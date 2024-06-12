Man, 24, arrested for alleged snatch theft of S$800 gold chain from woman, 65, in Little India

A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly snatching a S$800 gold chain from a woman in Little India on Tuesday night (Jun. 11).

Snatch theft at night

Police were alerted to the case of alleged snatch theft along Buffalo Road in Little India at 10:37pm, according to a Jun. 12 release.

It was reported that a gold chain belonging to a 65-year-old female victim had been snatched by an unknown man.

The chain was valued at approximately S$800.

No injuries were reported.

Arrested within 1 hour

Officers from the Central Police Division identified the man through ground enquiries and coordination with the Police Operations Command Centre.

He was arrested within one hour.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he may have been involved in another case of theft along Kerbau Road on the same day.

Police recovered the gold chain as well as a handphone from the man.

Google Maps indicates that Kerbau Road and Buffalo Road are 130m from one another.

Will be charged on Jun. 13

The man will be charged in court on Jun. 13 with using criminal force to commit theft.

The police issued a warning that such brazen acts of crime will not be tolerated.

No effort will be spared to apprehend and deal with such offenders according to the law.

The police also advised members of the public who are confronted with snatch theft to remain calm.

They should also note the perpetrator's physical appearance and distinctive features and alert the police as soon as possible.

Top image from Singapore Police Force / Google Maps