BTS fans celebrate as Jin completes military service, first in boyband to do so

It ends as it began: with a get-together between band members at the gates of an army camp.

Jin, the oldest member of K-pop boy band BTS, completed his military service on Jun. 12, emerging triumphantly from the base of the 5th Army Infantry Division to be greeted by fellow bandmates J-hope, RM, V, Jungkook and Jimin.

RM, V and J-hope came to greet Jin outside. RM welcomed Jin by playing the saxaphone to BTS's Dynanmite. pic.twitter.com/FiU9UIuhY8 — Hieun Shin (신희은) (@hieunshin) June 12, 2024

The Guardian reported that Jin saluted as he stepped out of the camp's gates, before bandmate RM played BTS’s 2020 mega-hit Dynamite on a saxophone.

Jin then accepted a giant bouquet from his bandmates, who had reportedly requested a leave of absence to be present, and exchanged hugs with them.

Band member Suga, who is performing civilian duties in lieu of military service after a shoulder surgery, was the only absentee, according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.

According to Korea news media, Jin served as an assistant drill instructor for new recruits.

A new beginning for Jin

Reporters showed up in force to catch the star on the day of his discharge, though BTS fans were not as numerous.

A few were present, however, with one hanging up a banner reading: “Seok-jin you did so well for the last 548 days. We’ll stand by you with our unwavering love.”

The sign referred to the star by his first name.

There were no events scheduled on the day of Jin's discharge, but he still appears to be ready to hit the ground running, with his first event the very next day.

On Jun. 13, he will participate in a “huggathon”, hugging 1,000 lucky raffle winners.

Afterward, he is scheduled to give his first performance in two years.

Full BTS reunion still some time away

As the eldest member of BTS, Jin was the first band member to enlist, back in December 2022.

However, it won't be until mid-2025 that all seven members are discharged and free to reunite the band.

The next band member to be discharged is J-Hope, who enlisted in April 2023 and will complete his service this October.

All able-bodied men in South Korea must enlist in the military before they turn 28.

The length they serve varies: 18 months in the army, 20 in the navy, or 21 in the air force.

With the exception of Suga, all BTS members are, or were, in Jin's case, in the army.

Olympic gold medalists and classical musicians have received exemptions from military service, a topic which continues to arouse heated debate in South Korean politics.

BTS did not receive such an exemption, though in 2020 a new law was passed that allowed them to defer their enlistments by two years.

BTS has been a wildly successful K-pop band, amassing legions of fans and injecting trillions of won into the South Korean economy.

Perhaps Jin has contributed to the South Korean military in more ways than one.

In response to North Korea sending "trash balloons" across the border, the South responded by resuming its propaganda broadcasts into North Korea by loudspeaker.

Among the things South Korea broadcasts are K-pop music, including BTS's hits.

Top photo via @BTS_twt/ X