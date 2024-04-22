Back

Yvonne Lim, 47, wins 10th & final Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes award

Happy graduation.

Matthias Ang | Lee Wei Lin | April 22, 2024, 01:55 AM

Singaporean actress Yvonne Lim, has won her 10th "Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes" award at this year’s Star Awards.

This means she has officially "graduated" from the category and will receive the All-Time Favourite Artiste next year.

Lim has been nominated for the award 19 times since she began her acting career in 1998.

She moved to Taiwan in 2015 to live with her husband, Taiwanese-American Alex Tien.

"Relieved and happy"

Speaking to Mothership over the phone, Lim said she watched the awards online with her family — her 44-year-old husband, along with her children, AJ, nine, and Alexa, seven.

Upon hearing her name being called, Lim said she broke down as she felt "so relieved and so happy" while the rest of her family broke into cheers.

"It has been a really long way. It's not easy... Finally, I've graduated," she added.

A "nerve-wracking" experience watching the awards with her family

Lim also acknowledged that it had been a "nerve-wracking" experience watching the awards with her family, explaining:

"This is the first time that I ever let [my children] stay up late to watch the Top 10 awards announcement."

The kids became "anxious and fidgety" when they didn't hear her name being called, with her daughter close to tears at one point.

"I was more concerned about consoling my kids and making sure they are okay," Lim shared.

It was her husband, Alex Tien, however, who was the "most nervous out of the four of all us", Lim said.

Since the announcement that Lim was in the running for the Top 10 award this year, Tien "has been doing his best" to get his friends to vote, she added.

"He had the loudest cheer when my name was announced."

Wouldn't have been able to act without the support of husband and godmother

Lim also touched on the support she's received, particularly from her husband and godmother since she moved to Taiwan.

She thanked her husband for "letting [her] go" to do what she felt she was best at — acting.

Meanwhile, her godmother told Lim, "You just go back, I will just fly over to Taipei and look after the kids for you."

Lim said:

"If not for the two of them, I wouldn't be able to come back and act and qualify [for the award]."

Wants to cook for those who have supported her

When asked about she intends to celebrate her achievement, Lim replied she intended to "give back" in her own way to everyone who has supported her throughout these years back in Singapore — by cooking for them once she has moved back to Singapore within the year.

"I think that will be what I know best," she added with a laugh.

She said intends to plan the cookout with her manager.

On top of that, fellow veteran Mark Lee "was very sweet" to offer his help as well, Lim highlighted.

Lim also voiced her excitement for her children to attend her graduation ceremony next year:

"My kids are looking forward to attending their first award ceremony because they have never seen Mediacorp.

They don't know what it's like, so everything will be really fresh and new for them. And yes, I'll be looking forward to bringing my kids to see where Mummy works and [to meet] all my colleagues as well."

Top image via Yvonne Lim's Instagram

