Yuhua Market & Hawker Centre in Jurong East closed from Apr. 15 to July 14 for works

Yuhua Market and Hawker Centre in Jurong East will be closed from Apr. 15 to July 14 for regular repairs and redecorations, as reported by the National Environment Agency (NEA).

The 56-stall hawker centre and 91-stall market at Block 347 Jurong East Avenue 1, which has been around for 40 years, will be undergoing its third renovation.

Bowl collection system to be installed

NEA said it conducts regular spring cleaning and repairs and redecoration work in the centres owned by the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE).

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the vice-president of Yuhua Constituency Street 31 Shop-Proprietors' & Hawkers' Association Karney Ngai Ching Kwan said the last renovation project focused more on the market, but they will be concentrating on the hawker part this time.

The renovation will include replacing the floors and chairs, adding ceiling fans, updating the range hoods to reduce noise, and refurbishing the toilet bowls and pipes in the bathroom.

A bowl collection system will also be installed during the three months.

Yuhua Market and Hawker Centre was last renovated in 2016.

Two hawker centres nearby

Jurong-Clementi Town Council suggested two hawker centres that residents can visit during the temporary closure of Yuhua Market & Hawker Centre.

In a Facebook post on Apr. 8, the town council highlighted Yuhua Village Market & Food Centre at Block 254 Jurong East Street 24, as well as Jurong West 505 Market & Food Centre at Block 505 Jurong West Street 52.

Top image via Vincent Lim/Google Maps and Shin Min Daily News