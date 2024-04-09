Taiwanese singer Yoga Lin to perform in S'pore on Aug. 30, 2024

Taiwanese artiste Yoga Lin will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Aug. 30.

This concert is part of Lin's "Idol World Tour", which commenced in 2018 and included stops in various Chinese and Australian cities.

The Mandopop singer's hits include 2012's "Fool" and 2019's "Otomen," with the 2024 album, "Love, Lord", being the latest addition to his discography.

According to a post made by CK Star Entertainment, Maybank cardholders will have priority access to the concert's ticket sales.

Lin also shared in the post's video that more ticketing details will be released via radio station YES933.

Top photos from ckstar.sg/Instagram and yogalin_official/Instagram.