Japanese steakhouse at VivoCity has lava stone steaks from S$19.80++ with free-flow rice, soup & salad

Yappari Steak, a steakhouse from Okinawa, Japan, has officially opened in VivoCity.

This new restaurant marks the brand's debut in Singapore.

Yappari Steak also has more than 100 outlets in Japan, four in Australia and one in Nepal.

Meat served on lava hotplates

According to Yappari Steak, its Black Angus Beef is wet-aged, meaning it's vacuum-sealed in marinade, and made from Misuji cuts.

Misuji cuts are rare, with a 0.8 per cent yield produced per head of cattle.

The steak is served on sizzling lava stone plates sourced from Mount Fuji, with porous surfaces that distribute heat efficiently.

Customers can choose the doneness of the steak according to their liking.

Here's a look at the hotplate:

Yappari Steak

This signature grilled steak option is available in sizes from 150g to 300g, with prices as such:

S$19.80++ for 150g

S$23.80++ for 200g

S$33.80++ for 300g

S$13.80++ for additional 100g

It comes with free-flow rice, salad and soup.

Non-hotplate options

For those who prefer their beef already cooked, these options might also be worth a try:

Beef Tendon Stew (S$5.80++)

Beef Tendon Curry (S$5.80++)

Garlic Butter Rice (S$6.80++)

You can find Yappari Steak's full menu here:

Yappari Steak

Address: VivoCity, 1 HarbourFront Walk, #02-110, Singapore 098585

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

This was a media preview at Yappari Steak.

Top photos from Fasiha Nazren.