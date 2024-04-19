Back

Woman, 38, allegedly shoplifted at Changi Airport, flew out & got arrested 2 months later when she flew back

The woman is a tourist.

Belmont Lay | April 19, 2024, 04:46 PM

The Singapore police arrested a 38-year-old woman for her suspected involvement in a series of shop theft cases at Changi Airport.

On Feb. 21, 2024, the police were alerted to a case of theft after a belt valued at over S$800 and cosmetic products amounting to more than S$170 were discovered missing from two retail outlets located in the transit area.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from closed-circuit television (CCTV), officers from the Airport Police Division established the identity of the woman.

However, the woman had left Singapore shortly after she purportedly committed the crime.

In April 2024, the woman returned to Singapore and was arrested by the police.

Preliminary investigations revealed that she had allegedly stolen cosmetic products amounting to more than S$400 on the same day of the arrest.

The woman was to be charged in court on April 16 for the offence of theft in dwelling.

The offence carries a jail term of up to seven years and a fine.

