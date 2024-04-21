Back

M'sia woman, 39, arrested for splashing hot water on man with Down syndrome while in lift

The suspect never interacted with the victim before this encounter.

Belmont Lay | April 21, 2024, 06:34 PM

A 39-year-old woman was detained by Malaysia police after she allegedly splashed hot water on a man with Down syndrome.

The Apr. 19 incident took place at 9:20am in a lift in Penang, Malay Mail reported.

The 33-year-old man was splashed with hot water in the lift of an apartment block he resides in.

He was returning to his unit on the 16th floor at that time.

Malaysia police said the woman was arrested at 9:20pm in the apartment building in Bayan Lepas where she lives.

Her arrest was on the day the incident occurred.

She is being investigated for assault.

A video of the incident was circulated widely on social media and the woman was heavily criticised.

After the incident occurred, the victim’s younger sister informed the police, claiming that her brother was splashed with acid by the woman in the lift.

The victim lives with his 23-year-old sister and other siblings in the same apartment, Malaysia police revealed.

“Despite being a person with a disability, the victim can speak well,” a police spokesperson said.

The cause of the incident could not be determined as the victim never interacted with the suspect and there were no prior misunderstandings.

The suspect lives in the same compound as the victim.

The victim was taken to Penang Hospital for treatment.

He suffered burns on the front and back of the right side of his body due to exposure to hot water.

Top photo via Reddit

