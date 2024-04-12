Woman dreams of brother's death, finds him dead at his Tengah flat 7 days later

A woman in Singapore dreamt that her younger brother died — only to find out that the premonition had indeed come to pass.

The 63-year-old deceased, surnamed Guo, was found dead a week after appearing in his elder sister's foreboding dream.

Guo's body was discovered on Apr. 10, 2024 in his two-room flat at Block 125A Tengah Drive, where he lived alone.

He had just moved in slightly more than three months ago.

According to Shin Min Daily News, Guo had stayed at his sister's house for about a year after divorcing his wife about three years ago.

He then moved out and rented a place.

He finally settled in his new home in January 2024.

Unresponsive to calls and texts

During the 10 days leading up to the discovery of his body, Guo's sister and his mother tried to contact him but to no avail.

This was not unusual behaviour, as his sister shared that Guo typically ignored messages and phone calls.

In addition, Guo recently told his family that a friend invited him to go to Genting, and it was possible that he was just on vacation.

Shin Min reported that the deceased was last seen online on Mar. 31.

Premonition

On Apr. 3, the sister had a disturbing dream about her younger brother.

She dreamt that he had died and he had lacerations on the back of his hands.

Seven days later, on Apr. 10, she decided to pay him a visit at his house and brought him some food.

Prior to this, she said she was busy taking care of their mother, who has cancer.

She said that when she was ordering pig trotters and rice and other food from Bukit Panjang, she vaguely heard her brother calling her name.

But when she turned around, she could not see anyone.

Found dead

When Guo's sister arrived at her brother's doorstep, she found a package sitting outside.

"The neighbour said that no one had picked it up for a week," she said.

The sister also found her brother's crutches in the gap between the flat's wooden door and metal gate.

As the windows at home were not closed, it was assumed he did not go out.

Noticing a smell coming from the house, she felt like something was amiss and called the police.

Unnatural death

The woman shared that her brother had undergone heart surgery.

He was preparing to go see a doctor as there was liquid in his lungs and he occasionally experienced breathing difficulties.

In response to Shin Min's queries, the police confirmed that they received a report of an unnatural death at about 2:55pm on Apr. 10.

A 63-year-old man was found motionless inside his flat.

He was later confirmed dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations have ruled out foul play.

Investigations are still ongoing.

