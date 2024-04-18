Back

Woman, who has phobia of birds, cries after spotting pigeon derping at Maxwell Food Centre

She clarified that Singapore is a "very beautiful city", just that there are birds, which scare people like her.

Hannah Martens | April 18, 2024, 07:45 PM

Events

While dining at Maxwell Food Centre, a woman spotted a pigeon walking around, leaving her in tears due to her fear of birds.

In a video uploaded to Chinese social media Xiaohongshu on Apr. 15, the woman appeared visibly upset and crying after she saw the pigeon.

She shared in Mandarin that she would never want to come back to Singapore after her experience and warned those who also have a fear of birds not to visit.

Orinthophobia: A fear of birds

The woman first spotted the pigeon walking under her table.

She said she "felt like dying" when the bird approached her and that she could not stand it when it was on the ground "chasing" her.

"This is not a hawker centre, this is a giant pigeon breeding site."

The woman went on in the video to explain that she did not understand why she was so afraid of birds, as she has been fearful of them ever since she can remember.

She said she had tried to curb her phobia, but after all these years, she could only tolerate seeing sparrows from a distance.

By the end of her video, she concluded that there are two places that people who are afraid of birds should not visit: A safari and Singapore.

In her caption, the woman wrote that while Singapore is a "very beautiful city", it is not suitable for those who have a phobia of birds.

Some users in the comments section slammed the woman for criticising Singapore and describing it as a "pigeon breeding site", while others accused her of making the video for "views".

Claims her video post meant for those with a phobia like hers

In a follow-up post, the woman clarified again that Singapore is a "very beautiful city", but she would not recommend visiting the country for those with a phobia of birds.

She also thanked users who informed her of the various countries with similar urban environments.

"I understand that many people would not be able to understand how I feel, but please don't read too much into what I have said, as I'm not trying to shame your country," she wrote.

"If I had known about Singapore's urban environment, I would have changed my travel plans."

Top photos via Xiao Hong Shu

