Woman stands in parking lot in M'sia allegedly to 'chope' spot for S'pore-registered car

A woman allegedly stood in a parking lot in front of a restaurant in Malaysia to reserve it for a Singapore-registered car.
The incident was caught on video and put up on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page on Apr. 13, 2024.
It apparently occurred in front of a restaurant named "Tangkak Beef Noodle".
Woman stands at the parking spot
The video showed the car recording the scene trying to pull up bonnet-first into a seemingly empty parking spot.
However, as the car drove into the lot, a woman holding an umbrella walked towards the car and waved at the driver to stop the car from parking.
The video then showed a photo of a Singapore-registered car.
The person who uploaded the video claimed the Singapore-registered car took the parking spot after they left.
Top image via SG Road Vigilante Facebook.
