Woman stands in parking lot in M'sia allegedly to 'chope' spot for S'pore-registered car

A woman allegedly stood in a parking lot in front of a restaurant in Malaysia to reserve it for a Singapore-registered car.

The incident was caught on video and put up on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page on Apr. 13, 2024.

It apparently occurred in front of a restaurant named "Tangkak Beef Noodle".

Woman stands at the parking spot

The video showed the car recording the scene trying to pull up bonnet-first into a seemingly empty parking spot.

However, as the car drove into the lot, a woman holding an umbrella walked towards the car and waved at the driver to stop the car from parking.

The video then showed a photo of a Singapore-registered car.

The person who uploaded the video claimed the Singapore-registered car took the parking spot after they left.

Top image via SG Road Vigilante Facebook.