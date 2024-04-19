Back

Woman stands in parking lot in M'sia allegedly to 'chope' spot for S'pore-registered car

Upgrade from tissue.

Amber Tay | April 19, 2024, 11:27 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A woman allegedly stood in a parking lot in front of a restaurant in Malaysia to reserve it for a Singapore-registered car.

The incident was caught on video and put up on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page on Apr. 13, 2024.

It apparently occurred in front of a restaurant named "Tangkak Beef Noodle".

Woman stands at the parking spot

The video showed the car recording the scene trying to pull up bonnet-first into a seemingly empty parking spot.

However, as the car drove into the lot, a woman holding an umbrella walked towards the car and waved at the driver to stop the car from parking.

Gif via SG Road Vigilante Facebook

The video then showed a photo of a Singapore-registered car.

The person who uploaded the video claimed the Singapore-registered car took the parking spot after they left.

Related articles

Top image via SG Road Vigilante Facebook.

I was always sick & thought a colleague put a hex on me. But it was just my TikTok doomscrolling at night.

It’s me, hi, I’m the problem it’s me.

April 19, 2024, 10:45 AM

South Korean craft beer & fried chicken chain Daily Beer opens 1st outlet in S'pore

More K-food options.

April 18, 2024, 09:18 PM

Haidilao Bedok Mall diners could win a 4-carat diamond ring in 30th anniversary lucky draws

Shine bright like a diamond.

April 18, 2024, 08:12 PM

Woman, who has phobia of birds, cries after spotting pigeon derping at Maxwell Food Centre

She clarified that Singapore is a "very beautiful city", just that there are birds, which scare people like her.

April 18, 2024, 07:45 PM

Subway S’pore giving away free Double Cheese Chicken subs from Apr. 19 to 21, 2024

Double the cheese, double the smiles on your face.

April 18, 2024, 07:14 PM

S'porean woman, 49, jailed for kicking policeman in groin & yelling, 'You think you police are big f*ck ah?'

She continued swearing at the police officer she had kicked even after she was arrested.

April 18, 2024, 06:59 PM

S'pore man, 45, arrested on suspicions of trafficking more than 2.6kg of heroin

Anyone found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of heroin may face the death penalty.

April 18, 2024, 06:18 PM

No good options for either Israel or Iran, but wider conflict may yet be avoided: Bilahari Kausikan

Israel's response "cannot be only symbolic", said the veteran diplomat, but a more aggressive retaliation "risks a wider regional conflict".

April 18, 2024, 06:16 PM

Apple CEO Tim Cook in S'pore, company investing S$340 million to expand Ang Mo Kio campus

He visited Gardens by the Bay and agreed to appear on live radio show "Muttons in the Morning".

April 18, 2024, 06:12 PM

Police & residents save cats caught in UAE floods

Bless their hearts.

April 18, 2024, 05:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.