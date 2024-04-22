Back

S'porean woman, 33, allegedly caused 20-month-old girl to fall, charged & banned from preschool sector

The educator had used her leg to make the girl fall down twice.

Seri Mazliana | April 22, 2024, 07:08 PM

A 33-year-old Singaporean woman has been charged on Apr. 22 for allegedly ill-treating a 20-month-old girl after causing her to fall in a preschool in the northern part of Singapore.

The woman, who was a childcare teacher at the school, had allegedly tripped the girl twice using her leg on Nov. 6, 2023, reported CNA.

She has also been banned from working in the preschool sector.

Tripped girl twice with her leg

According to CNA, the woman's charge sheet indicated that she had mistreated the girl repeatedly at around 12:28pm.

She had used her leg and caused the girl to fall down twice, resulting in physical injury.

The girl and the school's names have not been disclosed due to a gag order by the court.

The woman was also not identified.

ECDA aware

The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) told CNA that it is aware of the incident.

On Nov. 7, 2023, the girl's parents reported the incident to ECDA after she suffered a face injury.

ECDA then started investigating the case before it was informed by the school of a child mishandling incident by a former employee, according to CNA.

A police report was subsequently made on Nov. 21, 2023.

The woman has since stopped working in the school.

ECDA took action against the school and employees involved, including banning the woman from working in the preschool sector.

Did not plead guilty

The woman has not pleaded guilty.

Another hearing will take place on May 20, 2024.

Those found guilty of ill-treating a child may be jailed for up to eight years or fined up to S$8,000, or both.

