S'pore woman, 23, allegedly extorted S$8,450 from man who procured escort services from her

A 23-year-old woman in Singapore allegedly extorted money from a man who had procured escort services from her.

She has since been arrested, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release.

Threatened to report him to the police

After procuring escort services from the woman, the man was purportedly told by her that she would report him to the police if he failed to give her money.

Out of fear, he transferred S$8,450 via bank transfers over seven occasions.

Police established woman's identity

According to the police, the woman's identity was unknown to the victim.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras and closed-circuit television (CCTV), officers from Central Police Division established the identity of the woman and arrested her on Apr. 15, 2024.

Woman to be charged

The woman will be charged in court for extortion on Apr. 17, the police shared.

Those found guilty can be sentenced to a jail term of not less than two years and not more than seven years and caned.

