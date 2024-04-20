Back

White car overturns in Eu Tong Sen Street accident, man, 43, arrested for drink driving

Ilyda Chua | April 20, 2024, 12:03 PM

A white car overturned in an accident along Eu Tong Sen Street on the evening of Apr. 19.

A 43-year-old man was subsequently arrested for drink driving, said the police in response to Mothership's queries.

Photo from Mothership reader

In photos shared by a Mothership reader, the car was seen upended in the middle of the road.

The windows appeared to have been shattered, with broken glass lying on the road next to the vehicle.

Video from Mothership reader

Minor injuries

The accident involved two cars and took place at around 8pm.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said that three people were assessed for minor injuries.

All three declined to be sent to the hospital.

Police added that investigations are ongoing.

Top image from Mothership reader

