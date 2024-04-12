South Korea's Waterbomb music festival coming to S'pore on Aug. 24 & 25

Washing up on our shores for the very first time this August is one of South Korea's largest summer festivals, Waterbomb.

As you can probably guess from its name, the festival showcases the best of South Korean pop culture while amping up the party with elements of sand, sun and sea.

Amidst the water games will be a lineup of more than 10 South Korean and local acts.

According to David Yong, CEO of Evergreen Group Holdings and the man pioneering the introduction of this event to our island, the festival in Singapore is tailored towards the Southeast Asian audience.

He hinted that the Singapore edition may feature "a few" of his artiste friends who have also performed in Waterbomb Korea and Japan.

Though the performance lineup for Singapore has yet to be confirmed, Waterbomb Korea 2024 will see idols like Shinee's Taemin, Twice's Nayeon and Mamamoo's Hwasa.

Aside from Singapore, other stops in Southeast Asia include Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh.

Event details

Waterbomb Singapore 2024 will be held across two days, Aug. 24 and 25.

A projected attendance of 20,000 festival goers is expected, from Singapore as well as from neighbouring regions.

Tickets will be sold via KKday:

From May 2: UOB cardholders pre-sale

From May 3: General sales

Ticket prices, along with the artiste lineup and other details, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Mothership is the official digital media partner for Waterbomb Singapore 2024.

