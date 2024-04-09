Popular Japanese mochi chain opens 2nd outlet in S'pore at Taste Orchard

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

If you've been afraid to brave the queues at One Holland Village for this popular Japanese mochi, then you might finally be able to get your hands on them now.

Famous Japanese mochi chain Warabimochi Kamakura has just opened its second outlet in Singapore at Taste Orchard.

The chain made its debut on our shores in February 2024 at One Holland Village, and has been garnering snaking queues ever since it opened.

Like the first outlet, the new store is a takeaway kiosk.

The mall also has a seating area in front of the store that accommodates about 32 diners.

All menu items at the One Holland Village outlet are also available at the new Taste Orchard outlet, including the new flavours for their signature warabimochi drinks: Lemonade, and Matcha Lemonade.

Lemonade (from S$5.90)

Matcha Lemonade (from S$5.90)

The brand's signature items include:

Warabimochi Box (from S$7.90)

2-Piece Cup with Ice Cream (S$5.90)

Strawberry Yogurt (from S$7.90)

Asakawa-en Matcha (from S$5.90)

Coffee Milk (from S$5.90)

Tenku no Hojicha (from S$5.90)

If you're intending to head down, one thing to note might be the order limit of two drinks and two warabimochi boxes.

Opening promotion

With every purchase of a 10-piece Warabimochi Box at the new outlet, Warabimochi Kamakura will be giving away a free small cup of their Asakawa-en Matcha drink, to be redeemed when customers next visit.

Third outlet coming soon

With two outlets already within just three months of launching on our shores, it seems the Japanese mochi chain's plans for expansion will not be ceasing anytime soon.

Warabimochi Kamakura will be opening its third outlet just a stone's throw away from the Taste Orchard outlet, at Ngee Ann City.

This outlet is likely to be its flagship, with exclusive menu items available.

Warabimochi Kamakura @ Taste Orchard

Address: Taste Orchard, 160 Orchard Road, #01-02, Singapore 238842

Opening hours: 11:30am to 9:30pm, daily

This was a media preview at Warabimochi Kamakura.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos by Celeste Ng.