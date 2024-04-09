Back

Popular Japanese mochi chain opens 2nd outlet in S'pore at Taste Orchard

Made their way down town.

Celeste Ng | April 09, 2024, 12:17 PM

If you've been afraid to brave the queues at One Holland Village for this popular Japanese mochi, then you might finally be able to get your hands on them now.

Famous Japanese mochi chain Warabimochi Kamakura has just opened its second outlet in Singapore at Taste Orchard.

Photo by Celeste Ng.

The chain made its debut on our shores in February 2024 at One Holland Village, and has been garnering snaking queues ever since it opened.

Queue before opening hours (left) and queue one hour after opening (right). Photos from @lizcharlez on TikTok, posted on Apr. 1 - two months after Warabimochi Kamakura's opening.

Like the first outlet, the new store is a takeaway kiosk.

The mall also has a seating area in front of the store that accommodates about 32 diners.

Photo by Celeste Ng.

All menu items at the One Holland Village outlet are also available at the new Taste Orchard outlet, including the new flavours for their signature warabimochi drinks: Lemonade, and Matcha Lemonade.

Lemonade (from S$5.90)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Matcha Lemonade (from S$5.90)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

The brand's signature items include:

Warabimochi Box (from S$7.90)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

2-Piece Cup with Ice Cream (S$5.90)

Also available without ice cream for S$3.90. Photos by Celeste Ng.

Strawberry Yogurt (from S$7.90)

Also available with milk instead of yogurt. Photo by Celeste Ng.

Asakawa-en Matcha (from S$5.90)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Coffee Milk (from S$5.90)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Tenku no Hojicha (from S$5.90)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

If you're intending to head down, one thing to note might be the order limit of two drinks and two warabimochi boxes.

Opening promotion

With every purchase of a 10-piece Warabimochi Box at the new outlet, Warabimochi Kamakura will be giving away a free small cup of their Asakawa-en Matcha drink, to be redeemed when customers next visit.

Third outlet coming soon

With two outlets already within just three months of launching on our shores, it seems the Japanese mochi chain's plans for expansion will not be ceasing anytime soon.

Warabimochi Kamakura will be opening its third outlet just a stone's throw away from the Taste Orchard outlet, at Ngee Ann City.

This outlet is likely to be its flagship, with exclusive menu items available.

@mothership.nova Warabimochi Kamakura 📍: Taste Orchard, 160 Orchard Rd, 01-02, S238842 ⏰: Daily, 11:30am to 9:30pm 🍴: Medium Matcha Lemonade S$7.90 Small Lemonade S$5.90 Medium Strawberry Yogurt S$9.90 Medium Asakawa-en Matcha S$7.90 Medium Coffee Milk S$7.90 Small Tenku No Hojicha S$5.90 2-Piece Cup with Ice Cream S$5.90 10-Piece Paulownia Wooden Box S$17.90 #tiktoksg #foodfestontiktok #SGFoodie #wheretoeat #warabimochi #mochi #kamakura #orchard #foodtiktok #sgdessert ♬ Make You Mine - Madison Beer

Warabimochi Kamakura @ Taste Orchard

Address: Taste Orchard, 160 Orchard Road, #01-02, Singapore 238842

Opening hours: 11:30am to 9:30pm, daily

This was a media preview at Warabimochi Kamakura.

Top photos by Celeste Ng.

