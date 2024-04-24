Back

Wake Up S'pore founder, 26, charged with criminal defamation for publishing false account of miscarriage at KKH

If found guilty of criminal defamation, he could be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.

Ilyda Chua | April 24, 2024, 12:00 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Ariffin Iskandar Sha Ali Akbar, the 26-year-old founder of Wake Up Singapore (WUSG), has been charged with criminal defamation.

The Singaporean had been involved in the publication of a since-removed 2022 article in which a woman claimed she had a miscarriage at KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH).

The woman accused the hospital staff of displaying a lack of professionalism and dumping out her dead foetus with the medical waste.

She later admitted that she lied.

Ariffin arrived at court on the morning of Apr. 24 with his lawyer, Gino Hardial Singh from Abbots Chambers LLC.

His lawyer requested time to take instructions and make representations, and the case was adjourned till May 24.

If found guilty of criminal defamation, he could be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.

The claim

The first-person account was published on WUSG on Mar. 23, 2022.

In the post, the expectant mother alleged that she was made to wait for four hours after arriving at the hospital, and that she suffered a miscarriage while waiting.

She also alleged that when she asked if she could have the foetus returned to her for a proper burial, she was told it had been dumped out together with the medical waste.

KKH later released a statement saying that the online report was "incorrect".

On Mar. 25, 2022, WUSG published an apology, adding that they had received doctored medical documents from the woman.

On Mar. 27, 2022, the Ministry of Health instructed the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) Office to issue a correction direction to WUSG.

In response to Mothership's queries on Apr. 23, Ariffin apologised again and said it was "a genuine mistake".

Investigations revealed that he had been the administrator for WUSG’s website, Facebook page, and Instagram page.

"We take full responsibility for the incident and we have since put in place measures to ensure that such an event does not reoccur."

Related stories

Top image by Mothership

Some S'pore driving licence services to be moved online, walk-ins to cease from May 13

The online system for the selected traffic-related services will begin from Apr. 29 onwards.

April 24, 2024, 01:11 PM

NCT Dream to perform at S'pore Indoor Stadium on Jun. 29 & 30, tickets from S$188

Dream come true.

April 24, 2024, 12:56 PM

US Senate votes overwhelmingly to pass bill that includes TikTok ban

The bill passed along with new military aid to Ukraine, Taiwan, and Israel.

April 24, 2024, 12:10 PM

S$1,362 pair of Nike sneakers link S'porean man, 43, to body of S'porean woman, 39, in Spain

The victim was not sexually assaulted, it was reported.

April 24, 2024, 11:56 AM

South Korea man kills 76 cats he adopted or snatched from streets, gets 14 months' jail

He started hating cats after some scratched his car.

April 24, 2024, 11:52 AM

Haidilao S'pore has S$69.90++ 1-for-1 weekday buffet at Royal Square outlet till May 31, 2024

Yay.

April 24, 2024, 10:30 AM

Fake Budget 2024 infographics used in new Telegram phishing scam

Don't be fooled.

April 24, 2024, 10:26 AM

S'pore man, 36, arrested after allegedly requesting to draw smiley face on woman's feet & taking photos

The man will be charged in court with the offence of outrage of modesty.

April 24, 2024, 10:23 AM

Wake Up S'pore founder to be charged with defamation for article on false miscarriage at KKH

The founder has apologised for the error, and said that WUSG had "fully co-operated" in the course of investigations.

April 23, 2024, 07:18 PM

S'pore's Live Turtle & Tortoise Museum appeals for visitors, says no funds to last next few months

The museum is still located at Lorong Chencharu.

April 23, 2024, 06:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.