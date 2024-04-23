Back

Vivian Balakrishnan to visit Indonesia from Apr. 23 to 26, will meet past, present & future presidents

The visit highlights "close friendship and cooperation" between Singapore and Indonesia.

Keyla Supharta | April 23, 2024, 11:20 AM

Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan will visit Jakarta, Indonesia, from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) announced on Monday (Apr. 22).

Vivian's visit highlights the "close friendship and cooperation" between Singapore and Indonesia over the years and reflects the shared desire to strengthen bilateral cooperation further.

To meet Jokowi & Prabowo

During the visit, Vivian will call on President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and be hosted by Indonesia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi.

Vivian last called on Jokowi in 2019, where both reaffirmed long-standing and close ties between Singapore and Indonesia.

Vivian will also meet with President-elect and Minister of Defence Prabowo Subianto.

Prabowo, 72, is the confirmed winner of Indonesia's 2024 presidential election.

During the election, Prabowo managed to secure a resounding victory with 58.6 per cent of the total vote.

Vivian will also call on former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and former President Megawati Soekarnoputri.

Accompanied by officials from MFA

Vivian will also be meeting other Indonesian ministers such as Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno, and Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono.

During his four-day working visit, Vivian will be accompanied by officials from the MFA.

Top image via Vivian Balakrishnan/Facebook.

