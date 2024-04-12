Back

Used condoms repeatedly found at foot of Bedok Reservoir HDB block over 1.5 years in suspected high-rise littering case

Spreading the love in the wrong way.

Ilyda Chua | April 12, 2024, 12:24 PM

Since 2022, J (not his real name) has been finding used condoms at the base of his HDB block.

He's made eight reports via the OneService app — the latest of which was made earlier this month.

However, the issue has not yet been resolved. Month after month, the condoms continue to appear.

"This particular type of litter is really personal and it's disgusting to expect someone else to clean up after you," J told Mothership.

He added that as the area is a commonly-used path by residents, children could "easily pick it up" without knowing better.

Photo courtesy of J

Photo courtesy of J

OneService reports

Each time, the litter appears at the same place: Block 766 Bedok Reservoir View, right next to a covered walkway.

Photo courtesy of J

Documents seen by Mothership show that J has made reports, with accompanying photo evidence, of the litter between August 2022 and April 2024.

In response to the feedback, NEA told him that they are aware of the issue, have carried out inspections, and issued advisories to suspected units.

The agency also informed him that they deployed a surveillance camera as of Feb. 29, 2024.

However, it did not capture any incidents of high-rise littering, and the condoms have continued to appear at the same area.

NEA added in an April reply that they intend to redeploy the camera "in due course".

Condom found in April 2024. Photo courtesy of J.

Condom found in June 2023. Photo courtesy of J.

While he understands that the agency "cannot possibly attend to every small complaint", J finds it hard to accept that the perpetrator has continued to offend after so long.

"This person has been littering for at least 1.5 years now and hasn't faced any disciplinary action," he said.

He added that he has seen the condoms on more than eight occasions. "Only eight submissions because frankly it is a hassle to log a case," he said.

"And I don't even walk past the spot daily. So I can't imagine the true extent of the problem."

Top image courtesy of J

