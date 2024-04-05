Umno Youth chief leading KK Mart boycott over controversial socks detained for sedition

Umno Youth chief Muhamad Akmal Saleh, who is at the forefront of protest and boycott against KK Mart over the controversial 'Allah' socks issue, has been detained by the police for sedition, Malay Mail reported.

In a Facebook post posted on Apr. 5, Akmal said he was detained at the Kota Kinabalu district police headquarters.

This is despite already being scheduled to testify tomorrow (Apr. 6) at the Dang Wangi police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur.

"I will give my full cooperation," Akmal said. "We will not budge even an inch from our stance."

"No fear, no surrender"

Akmal was detained upon his arrival in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, this morning (Apr. 5).

The Umno Youth chief was scheduled to attend the Ramadhan travel programme in Sabah with the Umno Youth members.

As he was escorted into the police car, Akmal could be heard saying "no fear, no surrender".

"Preferred to die standing than living on his knees"

Yesterday (Apr. 4), the Sarawak Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah called upon the police to arrest Akmal for inciting racial and religious disharmony over the 'Allah' socks controversy, Malaysiakini reported.

The Umno Youth chief has been vocal in his protest against the convenience mart chain since the start of the socks controversy three weeks ago.

Akmal posted a photo of himself holding a Japanese sword on social media with an accompanying caption saying that he would not change his stance for anything and he "preferred to die standing than living on his knees".

"Did the king ask to stop the boycott?"

Akmal continued to stand his ground on the socks controversy even after Malaysia's Agong (king), Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, gave a final warning not to incite the people over the issue, Malaysiakini reported.

The warning was issued after the Agong met with KK Mart founder Chai Kee Kan on Apr. 3.

During the meeting, Chai apologised to the Agong and all Muslims over the socks scandal.

"Once again, I stress, no one should take advantage of this situation, including to incite the rakyat. I don't want this matter to drag on," the Agong decreed via the Royal Press Office.

When asked by Malaysiakini if he would heed the Agong's words, however, Akmal instead asked: "did the king ask to stop the boycott?"

Two police reports made

Akmal is currently being investigated for sedition under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1958 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998.

The police acted after two police reports were made in relation to Akmal's speeches and actions concerning the socks controversy, Inspector-General of Police Razaruddin Husaid said in a statement.

Razaruddin also urged the public to refrain from raising issues relating to the socks fiasco further, as the individuals involved in the matter are already being charged in court.

Read more:

Top image via Aliff Hilmi/Facebook and KK SUPER MART/Facebook.