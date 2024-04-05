Back

S'pore dog trainer caught on video hitting Labrador's muzzle, SPCA escalating case to authorities

"Punitive measures have no place in animal training," SPCA said.

Seri Mazliana | April 05, 2024, 11:35 PM

A dog trainer in Singapore was recently seen hitting a dog while taking a group of dogs for a walk with other trainers.

A video shared on the Sgfollowsall Instagram account on Apr. 5 showed a male trainer hitting the side of a dog muzzle with his hand.

In a statement on Apr. 5, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) said that it will be escalating the case to the authorities.

Hit dog with his hand

In the video, the group of trainers are seen walking the dogs at an unconfirmed location.

They made a brief stop, before one of the male trainers slapped the side of a yellow Labrador dog's muzzle.

The Labrador cowered for a moment.

The trainer was also handling another dog at the same time.

The other trainers did not appear to take heed of what had happened, and the group then continued walking.

"Dog undergoing rehabilitative training": K9 Matters

The dog training provider, K9 Matters, issued a statement on Apr. 5 on its Instagram account.

K9 Matters said in their statement that their "advocacy has always been to never smack a dog" unless the dog appears to be about to attack.

In this case, "the dog was displaying redirected aggression (growling) at our handler due to its reactivity towards another passing dog which was not shown in the video," the company claimed.

K9 Matters added that it is also the reason why the male trainer was only handling one other dog at the same time.

"As balanced trainers, we strive to ensure the well-being and rehabilitation of all dogs under our care. In some cases, corrective measures are necessary to prevent escalation and ensure the safety of both the dog and those around them."

According to K9 Matters, the owner of the Labrador is "fully aware" of the trainers' methods and supports its approach as the dog is currently undergoing "rehabilitative training".

K9 Matters added:

"During the incident, our team member had to resort to punitive measures to address the situation and prevent any harm whatsoever. We stand by our commitment to balanced training methods that prioritise the necessary correction while also addressing specific challenging behaviours effectively."

On its website and Instagram account, K9 Matters states that it is an accredited trainer under the National Parks Board's Animal & Veterinary Service, and its trainer, a former Singapore Civil Defence Force search and rescue dog trainer, has over 10 years of experience.

"Punitive measures have no place in animal training": SPCA

In response to the original video, SPCA posted a statement on its Instagram account on Apr. 5 as well.

"Different types of behaviour require tailored corrections, but punitive measures have no place in animal training," SPCA wrote in their post.

"This is especially critical in rehabilitative training where the dog may already have certain fears that could be exacerbated by the infliction of pain and distress. Instead, we recommend that pet guardians (trainers and owners alike) take steps to set their dog up for success from the outset."

SPCA added that if the dog had indeed reacted negatively to another dog, the safest course of action would be to increase their distance as opposed to hitting the dog and continuing with the walk.

SPCA urged pet carers to "only use science-based and force-free training methods and ensure that their interventions appropriately target the source of any behavioural challenges."

SPCA added that it will escalate the case to the authorities for further action.

Those with negative experiences with the training provider in the video are encouraged to reach out to SPCA via [email protected].

All information will be treated with strict confidence.

SPCA works with relevant authorities animal in cruelty investigations to gather evidence that may help escalate a case.

Top photos via @sgfollowsall.backup/Instagram

