2 girls, aged 12 & 13, conveyed to hospital after accident at North Buona Vista Road junction

Two girls were conveyed to the hospital after a road accident at the junction of Ayer Rajah Avenue and North Buona Vista Road on Apr. 1.

They were aged 12 and 13 and appeared to be in school uniforms from Fairfield Methodist School (Secondary).

A lorry driver, 54, is assisting with investigations, according to the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

Lying on ground

The teens were seen lying on the ground beside a tipper truck in a video of the incident shared on Facebook by user Patrick Liew.

A number of passers-by were seen attending to them.

They were conveyed conscious to the hospital, the SPF said.

Investigations are ongoing.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that they were alerted to a traffic accident at around 2:20pm, and that two persons were subsequently conveyed to the National University Hospital.

Secondary school students

Tat Chuen, the principal of FMSS, confirmed that the students were from FMSS.

He added that the school is in touch with the students' parents to provide the necessary support.

"We are very appreciative of the help and support offered by a group of police officers and members of the public, including a doctor and a trained first aider, who were in the vicinity and had come forward to help our students," he added.

The junction where the accident occurred is in the vicinity of a few schools.

They include FMSS, Fairfield Methodist School (Primary), Anglo-Chinese School (Independent), and Anglo-Chinese Junior College.

