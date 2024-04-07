Back

Total solar eclipse to occur over North America on Apr. 9

Singaporeans can tune in to NASA's livestream on Apr. 9 at 1am to catch the event. 

Ruth Chai | April 07, 2024, 05:15 PM

A total solar eclipse will occur over North America on Apr. 9 (around 1am Singapore time), passing over Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.

The event will see the moon passing directly between the sun and the earth, blocking the sun's disk entirely for up to four minutes and 28 seconds.

This will be the last total solar eclipse for more than 20 years, according to NASA.

Solar eclipse

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the earth, with the moon casting its shadow on its home planet.

Although the sun is much larger than the moon, it is also further away, hence when viewed from earth, the sun and moon appear to be roughly the same shape.

The last total solar eclipse occurred on Aug. 21, 2017.

Compared to the 2017 eclipse, the moon will travel closer to the earth this time, which will widen the path of the eclipse.

The next total solar eclipse is expected to occur in August 2044.

How can I watch it?

For those in North America, you will be able to experience at least a partial eclipse, if not a total one.

For the rest of the world, NASA will be livestreaming the entire event here.

Singaporeans can tune in to the livestream on Apr. 9 at 1am to catch the event.

Top photo via Jongsun Lee/Unsplash

