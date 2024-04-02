Tom's Palette opens 2nd outlet in Kovan with putu mayam-inspired ice cream

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

There's a new ice cream cafe in Kovan that opens till late.

Tom's Palette has opened its second outlet in the neighbourhood.

Opened on Mar. 30, the cafe offers 18 flavours of ice cream at a time, six of which will be rotated seasonally from a collection of 230 special flavours.

These include flavours inspired by local delicacies like Hainanese Kaya and Nasi Lemak.

According to Tom's Palette, no preservatives or artificial flavourings are used to make the ice cream.

The cafe is furnished with wooden tables and chairs that seat a total of 45 pax.

Here's a look at some of their offerings:

Outlet exclusives

King Pin's Cone (S$7.80)

Unique to the outlet, this dessert features rice flour vermicelli with the cafe's new Tekka Market Coconut ice cream in a cone, dusted with red sugar.

This is a reimagining of the traditional putu mayam dish, and pays homage to Kovan's heritage as a coconut plantation spot.

Tom's Six Shades of Yellow (S$29.80)

This is a Kovan-exclusive twist on their signature dish, Tom's Palette (S$29.80), which comprises six ice cream scoops on a palette.

It features six scoops of yellow-coloured ice cream, including:

Sober Piña Colada

White Chocolate Passionfruit

Honey Apricot Cardamom

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

Kochi Yuzu

Alphonso Mango Sorbet

When Mothership visited on Apr. 1, the outlet ran out of Salted Caramel Cheesecake and was replaced with Yali Poached Pear.

Permanent flavours

Of the 18 flavours available, 12 are permanent.

Some of these include:

Granny's Favourite - a blend of chocolate malt and cookie dough with chocolate chips

Sicilian Pistachio, which comes with hand-grounded roasted pistachio nuts

Italian Dark Chocolate, which is dairy and egg-free

A single scoop is priced at S$5.20, while a double scoop costs S$9.60.

Unlike many ice cream eateries, there aren't any 'premium' flavours with differential pricing here.

You can also add a full waffle at S$7.50, or half at S$3.80.

Tom's Palette Kovan

Address: Block 212, Hougang St 21, #01-333, Singapore 530212

Opening hours:

5pm to 12am, Mondays to Thursdays

12pm to 12am, Fridays and Saturdays

12pm to 10pm, Sundays

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

This was a media preview at Tom's Palette.

Top photos by Livia Soh.