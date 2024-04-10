Li Nanxing opens mahjong-themed dessert café at Keong Saik Road open until 2am daily

If you're an avid player of mahjong and a lover of all things sweet, then this dessert café might just be up your alley.
Previously located in Jalan Besar, Tian Wang Desserts is a mahjong-themed dessert cafe founded by local actor Li Nanxing.
The three-year-old establishment relocated earlier this year, and is now tucked beneath Hotel 1929 along Keong Saik Road.
Murals of mahjong tiles adorn the walls of the 100-seater cafe, and are complemented by neon signages and colourful stools reminiscent of the Chinese tile game.
The eatery specialises in traditional Chinese desserts, though beverages and savoury snacks are also available.
Tian Wang Desserts has also launched new menu items previously unavailable at their store in Jalan Besar.
Here are some of the items on the menu:
Passionfruit Soda Fizz and Mango Soda Fizz (S$4.80 each)
Berry Blast (S$8.80)
Chendol (S$8.20)
MSW Durian Mousse Single Shot (S$11.80)
Mango Mousse (S$8.80)
Riceball with Ginger Soup (S$5.20)
Burbur Chacha (S$6.20)
Seafood Pancake (S$11.80)
Tian Wang Desserts
Address: 50 Keong Saik Road, Singapore 089154
Opening hours: Weekdays, 5pm to 2am
Weekends and public holidays, 3pm to 2am
Top photos by Livia Soh.
