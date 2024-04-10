Back

Li Nanxing opens mahjong-themed dessert café at Keong Saik Road open until 2am daily

It's always a great time for dessert.

Celeste Ng | April 10, 2024, 11:10 AM

Events

If you're an avid player of mahjong and a lover of all things sweet, then this dessert café might just be up your alley.

Previously located in Jalan Besar, Tian Wang Desserts is a mahjong-themed dessert cafe founded by local actor Li Nanxing.

Photo by Livia Soh.

The three-year-old establishment relocated earlier this year, and is now tucked beneath Hotel 1929 along Keong Saik Road.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Murals of mahjong tiles adorn the walls of the 100-seater cafe, and are complemented by neon signages and colourful stools reminiscent of the Chinese tile game.

Photo by Livia Soh.

The eatery specialises in traditional Chinese desserts, though beverages and savoury snacks are also available.

Tian Wang Desserts has also launched new menu items previously unavailable at their store in Jalan Besar.

Here are some of the items on the menu:

Passionfruit Soda Fizz and Mango Soda Fizz (S$4.80 each)

New menu item. Also available in Lychee and Honey Yuzu. Photo by Livia Soh.

Berry Blast (S$8.80)

New menu item. Comprises vanilla ice cream swirled with berry puree, topped with fresh berries. Photo by Livia Soh.

Chendol (S$8.20)

Photo by Livia Soh.

MSW Durian Mousse Single Shot (S$11.80)

Photo by Livia Soh.

Mango Mousse (S$8.80)

Photo by Livia Soh.

Riceball with Ginger Soup (S$5.20)

Photo by Livia Soh.

Burbur Chacha (S$6.20)

Photo by Livia Soh.

Seafood Pancake (S$11.80)

Photo by Livia Soh.

Tian Wang Desserts

Address: 50 Keong Saik Road, Singapore 089154

Opening hours: Weekdays, 5pm to 2am

Weekends and public holidays, 3pm to 2am

Top photos by Livia Soh.

