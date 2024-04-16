Heng Dee Thai Minimart fined S$10,500 for illegally imported meat products, operating without licence

Thida Jaroonsri, a registered partner of Heng Dee Thai Minimart, was fined S$10,500 for possessing and selling illegally imported meat and meat products, as well as operating a food establishment without a licence, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a statement released on Apr. 15, 2024.

160kg of meat products found to be illegally imported

SFA officers found approximately 186kg of assorted meat and fish products on sale or stored for the purpose of sale when conducting an inspection at Heng Dee Thai Minimart on Jul. 12, 2023.

The minimart also did not have a valid food establishment licence, said SFA.

Approximately 160kg of the meat products were found to be illegally imported from unaccredited sources.

All the meat and fish products were seized by the agency.

Meat and its products must comply with Singapore's food safety standards and requirements

SFA reminded the public that all meat and its products within Singapore can only be imported from accredited sources in approved countries.

They must also comply with Singapore's food safety standards and requirements.

This is to reduce potential food safety risks.

Those found in possession of selling meat and meat products that are illegally imported may face a maximum fine of S$50,000, a maximum of two years in jail, or both.

For subsequent offences, the offender may face a fine of S$100,000, a maximum of three years in jail, or both.

Food establishments in Singapore must also be licensed in order to operate.

Food establishments without a valid SFA licence at the point of inspection may face a maximum fine of S$10,000.

For subsequent offences, the offender may face a maximum fine of S$20,000, a maximum of three months in jail, or both.

Top image via SFA.