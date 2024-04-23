Parts of Telok Blangah Hill Park's trails closed till July 2026, repair works due to slope failure

Parts of Telok Blangah Hill Park's trails will be closed until July 2026, where repair works will take place due to slope failure.

The expected completion date is reported by the National Parks Board (NParks) to be Jul. 31, 2026.

An alternative route along Telok Blangah Heights has been given to park visitors who wish to continue exploring the Southern Ridges.

Responding to Mothership queries, NParks said heavy and prolonged rain on Feb. 28, 2023, resulted in a slope failure at Telok Blangah Hill Park’s elevated Forest Walk.

NParks group director for parks Chua Yen Ling said the eastern section of the Forest Walk and the Earth Trail are closed until further notice to ensure public safety and facilitate slope repair works in the area.

"NParks closed off the Forest Walk on Mar. 1, 2023, after we were alerted to the slope failure at the site earlier that day," said Chua.

"The works are necessary to stabilise the slope and strengthen the foundation of the elevated walkway," Chua explained. "We will replant suitable vegetation cover after the slope stabilisation works are completed."

NParks said they regularly inspect the areas surrounding the slopes within their parks as part of their maintenance routine.

During the trails' closure, park visitors can use the alternate path along Telok Blangah Heights to continue their exploration of the Southern Ridges.

The pathway was highlighted in yellow on a map created by NParks.

NParks also reminded the public to avoid entering parks, nature reserves, and forested areas during and immediately after bad weather and to seek shelter at the nearest shelter.

Top image via NParks.