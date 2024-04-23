Back

Parts of Telok Blangah Hill Park's trails closed till July 2026, repair works due to slope failure

The expected completion date is reported to be July 31, 2026.

Amber Tay | April 23, 2024, 10:50 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Parts of Telok Blangah Hill Park's trails will be closed until July 2026, where repair works will take place due to slope failure.

The expected completion date is reported by the National Parks Board (NParks) to be Jul. 31, 2026.

An alternative route along Telok Blangah Heights has been given to park visitors who wish to continue exploring the Southern Ridges.

Slope failure resulted from heavy and prolonged rain on Feb. 28, 2023

Responding to Mothership queries, NParks said heavy and prolonged rain on Feb. 28, 2023, resulted in a slope failure at Telok Blangah Hill Park’s elevated Forest Walk.

NParks group director for parks Chua Yen Ling said the eastern section of the Forest Walk and the Earth Trail are closed until further notice to ensure public safety and facilitate slope repair works in the area.

"NParks closed off the Forest Walk on Mar. 1, 2023, after we were alerted to the slope failure at the site earlier that day," said Chua.

"The works are necessary to stabilise the slope and strengthen the foundation of the elevated walkway," Chua explained. "We will replant suitable vegetation cover after the slope stabilisation works are completed."

NParks said they regularly inspect the areas surrounding the slopes within their parks as part of their maintenance routine.

During the trails' closure, park visitors can use the alternate path along Telok Blangah Heights to continue their exploration of the Southern Ridges.

The pathway was highlighted in yellow on a map created by NParks.

Screenshot via NParks

NParks also reminded the public to avoid entering parks, nature reserves, and forested areas during and immediately after bad weather and to seek shelter at the nearest shelter.

Top image via NParks.

Taylor Swift shares snippets of S'pore including dinner at MBS & date night at Gardens by the Bay

From her stop here in March for "The Eras Tour".

April 23, 2024, 10:38 AM

K-pop star IU says Singlish words like 'shiok' & 'swee lah' at S'pore concerts

Damn steady.

April 23, 2024, 10:10 AM

6 taken to hospital after 6-vehicle accident on PIE

Chain collision.

April 23, 2024, 10:03 AM

S'porean artist Yip Yew Chong paints 10m by 3m mural in 6 days to mark Lau Pa Sat's 130th anniversary

Gorgeous.

April 23, 2024, 10:00 AM

Flowers laid at Tampines accident site

The accident claimed the lives of a girl, 17, and a woman, 57.

April 23, 2024, 01:57 AM

S'pore man, 40, gets 20 years' jail for beating girlfriend, 40, to death

She died from a head injury as a result of the abuse.

April 23, 2024, 12:41 AM

Temasek JC girl, 17, dies in Tampines 6-vehicle accident

She was among the two who passed away.

April 22, 2024, 09:32 PM

S$3,400 exam fees, but lack of charging points? SIM-UOL students baffled at logistical issues over upcoming exams.

"The uncertainty surrounding these arrangements is causing undue stress and inconvenience to all involved."

April 22, 2024, 08:29 PM

Star Awards 2024: Aileen Tan, 57, wins Best Supporting Actress, first award in 7 years

She won for her performance as a villain in the 2023 Singaporean action drama series "SHERO".

April 22, 2024, 07:10 PM

S'porean woman, 33, allegedly caused 20-month-old girl to fall, charged & banned from preschool sector

The educator had used her leg to make the girl fall down twice.

April 22, 2024, 07:08 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.