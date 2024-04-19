Teenager, 16, charged with terrorism for alleged stabbing of Sydney bishop

A 16-year-old boy was charged with terrorism after allegedly stabbing a Christian bishop, Mar Mari Emmanuel, during a livestream sermon at the Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley, Australia, on Apr. 15, 2024.

The boy's case was heard at Parramatta Children's Court on the morning of Apr. 19, 2024.

Teenager charged with one count of committing a terrorist act

The teenager was charged with committing a terrorist act on Apr. 18, 2024, an offence which carries a maximum penalty of imprisonment for life.

The boy's lawyer, Greg Scragg, told the court on Apr. 19, 2024, that the teenager had a long history of behaviour consistent with suffering from a mental condition, as reported by Australian media ABC News.

Scragg also said the boy's history with intermittent psychiatric treatment dated from about five years shortly before the incident.

The teenager did not appear in person nor video link during the trial and remained under guard in hospital.

Scragg did not apply for bail on his client's behalf.

The case was adjourned until Jun. 14, 2024, though Scragg said he may seek to bring the case to an earlier date if a question arises in relation to the boy's treatment or assessment for those conditions while he's in custody.

What happened

The stabbing occurred when 53-year-old Emmanuel was giving a sermon at the Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley, Australia, on Apr. 15, 2024.

The incident was captured on video as the sermon was being live-streamed, and footage was uploaded on Instagram.

In the video, Emmanuel could be seen standing at the altar as a person clad in a dark-coloured hoodie approached him and started to lunge at the bishop repeatedly with an object.

The police were alerted to the incident at around 7:10pm, and that the boy was arrested at the scene.

He was taken to an undisclosed hospital on the same day.

Four other men aged between 20 and 70 were reportedly also injured in the incident, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

Bishop said he forgives "whoever has done this act"

Emmanuel said he forgives "whoever has done this act" on Apr. 18, 2024.

"I will always pray for you and whoever sent you to do this, I forgive them as well in Jesus's mighty name," said Emmanuel in a audio message on Instagram.

He also reassured his followers that he was doing fine and recovering quickly.

