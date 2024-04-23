Taylor Swift shares snippets of S'pore including dinner at MBS & date night at Gardens by the Bay

Remember when Taylor Swift spent a little under a fortnight in Singapore, back in March 2024 for her six sold-out "The Eras Tour" shows?

On Apr. 20, the U.S. singer shared a few clips of her time here, including a romantic trip to the iconic Gardens by the Bay and a dinner at Japanese restaurant Koma.

Fortnight challenge

Swift dropped her 11th studio album "The Tortured Poets Department" on Apr. 19, with the opening track "Fortnight" as the lead single.

To promote the single, she launched the "For A Fortnight Challenge" on YouTube Shorts.

To kickstart the challenge, Swift herself shared snippets of her life, including clips from her time in Singapore.

The first is of her and her boyfriend, American football player Travis Kelce, spending time at Gardens by the Bay.

The second shows her enjoying a cocktail at what looks like Koma, a restaurant in Marina Bay Sands.

You can watch the full video here.

In case you weren't aware, Swift was spotted on two separate nights at said restaurant back in March 2024.

