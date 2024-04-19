Back

Taylor Swift releases new album, then 15 additional songs in '2am surprise' double album

The rumours are true.

Nigel Chua | April 19, 2024, 03:02 PM

Taylor Swift's 11th studio album, "The Tortured Poets Department" was released on Apr. 19 at midnight (12pm Singapore time).

The album featured 16 tracks with a total playing time of 65 minutes.

Surprise addition of 15 new tracks

Just two hours after the album's release however, 15 more tracks were added to the initial 16, under an album titled "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology".

This brings the total playing time to 122 minutes, or just over two hours.

Swift announced the release on Instagram on Apr. 19, calling it a "2am surprise".

"The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album. ✌️" Swift wrote, adding:

“I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second instalment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn’t mine anymore… it’s all yours.”

The two-part release confirmed rumours circulating of a double-album drop on Apr. 19.

The music video for the lead single "Fortnight", which features Post Malone, will be released on Apr. 20 at 8am (Singapore time).

Top image via Taylor Swift on Facebook, Instagram, and taylor.lnk.to

