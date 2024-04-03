Back

Taylor Swift now a billionaire with US$1.1 billion net worth, partly thanks to Eras Tour

Ilyda Chua | April 03, 2024, 03:00 PM

Taylor Swift has officially joined Forbes' annual billionaire list for the first time.

The media company confirmed rumours on Apr. 2 that her wealth exceeds a billion U.S. dollars.

The 34-year-old joins 13 other celebrities with a collective estimated net worth of US$31 billion (S$41.8 billion), Forbes reported.

Gold rush

According to the media outlet, the pop star's billionaire status is in part due to the Eras Tour, the first in history to make more than US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion).

It grossed approximately US$1.04 billion (S$1.4 billion) from its first 60 shows alone. The tour is expected to comprise a total of 152 shows.

As of Apr. 2, Swift's total net worth is estimated to be around US$1.1 billion (S$1.4 billion).

Here's a breakdown of the pop icon's wealth, as estimated by Forbes:

  • US$500 million (S$675.6 million)— music royalties and touring

  • US$500 million — music catalog, including re-recordings

  • US$125 million (S$168.9 million) — real estate

The A List

There are 14 celebrities on this year's Billionaires List, including two other musicians — Jay-Z and Rihanna.

But Swift is the only one to have reached billionaire status solely through her music.

This year, Forbes reported a record 2,781 billionaires, worth US$14.2 trillion (S$19.2 trillion) in total.

The U.S. came in tops for having the most number of billionaires, with China in second place and India in third.

Swift is currently ranked 2,548 on the list.

Top image from Taylor Swift/Instagram

