S'porean songwriter Tat Tong will be working on lyrics for 'Crazy Rich Asians' Broadway musical adaptation

Crazy Rich Asians is getting adapted into a Broadway musical, and Singaporean songwriter Tat Tong is writing its lyrics.

On Apr. 17, 2024, Playbill reported that Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures announced that it is developing a musical adaption of the hit movie.

In his Instagram post, Tong stated that there is still a lot of work to be done, but it is "one of those pinch-me moments that a much younger [him] could never have dreamed of".

Tong will work alongside composer Helen Park and songwriter Amanda Green to develop the musical's score.

Tong is a Grammy-nominated writer/producer who has worked with numerous artists, including Troye Sivan, ShiNEE, Steve Aoki, and Singaporean Singer JJ Lin.

Crazy Rich Asians

The movie debuted in 2018 and was based on the book of the same name by Singapore-born writer Kevin Kwan.

The story follows American-born Chinese Rachel Chu, who discovers that her Singaporean boyfriend is from a super-rich family.

The film's director, Jon M. Chu, will also direct the musical, which will be his directorial debut for the stage.

While a world premiere date for the musical has not been announced, Playbill stated that the producers promised a pre-Broadway engagement is in the works.

Casting for the musical has also yet to be announced.

However, it is interesting to note that one of the gripes Singaporeans had with Crazy Rich Asians was the film's inaccurate representation of Singaporeans and Southeast Asians in general.

Local playwright Alfian Sa'at was among those who spoke up and called the film's characters "white people wannabes".

