Back

Man, 73, allegedly drowns in Tampines condo onsen spa pool

The pool has been drained and is out of service.

Belmont Lay | April 09, 2024, 11:33 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 73-year-old man died on Apr. 8 after he allegedly drowned in an onsen spa pool at the recently completed Treasure at Tampines condominium.

Word about the incident was spread on Telegram groups on Apr. 8.

A police spokesperson said the man’s body was retrieved from a swimming pool at the location.

The police received a call at about 10:30am for a case of suspected drowning on Apr. 8 at 25 Tampines Lane.

According to screenshots of messages sent in a group chat, police cars and at least one ambulance were seen at the clubhouse.

The police said the man was unconscious when found and later died in the hospital.

The 0.9m pool was out of service and the water was drained out after the incident, according to Telegram messages.

There was no foul play involved, based on preliminary police investigations.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force spokesperson said the man was taken to Changi General Hospital.

An onsen spa pool, which is usually filled with warm or hot water, replicates the conditions of a Japanese hot spring.

Treasure at Tampines was completed in 2023.

Top photo via Google Maps

Yuhua Market & Hawker Centre in Jurong East closed from Apr. 15 to July 14 for works

He will be undergoing its third renovation.

April 09, 2024, 04:25 PM

Man, 36, arrested for allegedly molesting woman at Mustafa Centre

He had allegedly inappropriately touched a woman from behind.

April 09, 2024, 04:14 PM

S'pore couple still missing in Taiwan after quake, rescue dogs activated to look for scent

Rescue operations resumed on Apr. 9 after it was suspended on the previous day's afternoon due to safety reasons.

April 09, 2024, 03:31 PM

Popular Japanese mochi chain opens 2nd outlet in S'pore at Taste Orchard

Made their way down town.

April 09, 2024, 12:17 PM

'Not just about spotting violations': SFA officers on how they inspect stalls at Kampong Glam Ramadan Bazaar

It is also important to applaud food stall owners who have good food safety practices.

April 09, 2024, 11:32 AM

Swinging steel ball in Taipei 101 skyscraper protected it during magnitude 7.2 earthquake

Looks like a salted egg pastry.

April 09, 2024, 10:37 AM

Man, 22, arrested at Aperia Mall for allegedly taking videos of women at thrift market

Investigations are ongoing.

April 09, 2024, 10:37 AM

M'sia woman, 37, trained using YouTube, fined for performing illegal dental work in S'pore hotel rooms

She said she was a dentist from Malaysia.

April 09, 2024, 09:58 AM

Punggol man climbs out of 5th floor HDB flat window to save kitten stuck on 6th floor ledge

The kitten fell from the seventh floor to the sixth floor, but the sixth-floor unit's occupants were not home.

April 08, 2024, 09:31 PM

Kallang Tennis Hub & Kallang Football Hub open in April 2024

The public can book the Kallang Tennis Hub from Apr. 8, with the first slots available on Apr. 15.

April 08, 2024, 07:46 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.