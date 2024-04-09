Man, 73, allegedly drowns in Tampines condo onsen spa pool

A 73-year-old man died on Apr. 8 after he allegedly drowned in an onsen spa pool at the recently completed Treasure at Tampines condominium.

Word about the incident was spread on Telegram groups on Apr. 8.

A police spokesperson said the man’s body was retrieved from a swimming pool at the location.

The police received a call at about 10:30am for a case of suspected drowning on Apr. 8 at 25 Tampines Lane.

According to screenshots of messages sent in a group chat, police cars and at least one ambulance were seen at the clubhouse.

The police said the man was unconscious when found and later died in the hospital.

The 0.9m pool was out of service and the water was drained out after the incident, according to Telegram messages.

There was no foul play involved, based on preliminary police investigations.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force spokesperson said the man was taken to Changi General Hospital.

An onsen spa pool, which is usually filled with warm or hot water, replicates the conditions of a Japanese hot spring.

Treasure at Tampines was completed in 2023.

