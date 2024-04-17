Chonky friendly orange Taman Jurong community cat missing, resident appealing for his return

A chonky, friendly orange community cat has gone missing from Taman Jurong.

An appeal for information on his whereabouts has been put up on Facebook on April 17.

According to the post, the ginger cat was always seeking shelter at the car park area between Block 155 Yung Ping Road and Block 158 Yung Loh Road.

Described as a "friendly guy" who "loves to follow feeders", the cat has not been seen for nearly a week.

Another Taman Jurong resident told Mothership separately that the cat is known to be playful and affectionate and is likely fed by three feeders in the area.

He has apparently ballooned in weight over the past year.

A photo of the cat from February 2023 a year ago showed it relatively slimmer.

Top photos via Lost and found pets in Singapore Facebook