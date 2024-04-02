Taiwan defence minister apologises for son's alleged sex scandal, President Tsai denies his resignation

Taiwan's Defence Minister Chiu Kuo Cheng has apologised and pledged to remain in office, despite an ongoing investigation into his son's alleged involvement in a sex scandal.

Chiu's resignation was declined

On Thursday (Mar. 28), Chiu's son, an employee at the National Security Bureau (NSB), was accused of soliciting sex workers and filming pornographic material, according to Taipei Times.

NSB has since launched an investigation into the matter.

On Mar. 28, Chiu apologised for the “troubles brought upon the team due to family matters”.

He also made a verbal offer of resignation to President Tsai Ing Wen over the allegations, said Presidential Office spokesperson Olivia Lin.

The resignation was declined by Tsai.

The Ministry of National Defence (MND) released a statement saying Chiu would adhere to the order from the president, who “urged him to remain at his post during the government transition period”, reported Taipei Times.

President-elect William Lai Ching Te will take over from Tsai when her second term ends on May 20.

The Apology

"I am sorry that my son's behaviour has caused problems for everyone involved," Chiu told the media on Apr. 1.

Focus Taiwan reported that he apologised directly to NSB for the time and manpower involved in their investigation into the allegations.

Chiu also said he had spoken with his son, urging him to accepting responsibility for his behaviour and to agree to whatever punishment NSB deems fit.

He told reporters he would continue in his role and his family matters would not interfere with his duties.

According to Taiwan News, Tsai told Chiu his son will be investigated in accordance with the law.

Top image from TaiwanPlus News.