Swaying swimming pools, rocking buildings, Taiwan's 7.2 magnitude earthquake as caught on camera

At 7:58am on Apr. 3, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan's eastern sea area, off Hualien.
It was the strongest earthquake in the area since 1999, reported The Guardian.
At least nine people have been killed, with more than 1,000 injured.
The earthquake prompted tsunami warnings in Taiwan, Japan, China, and the Philippines, although these have since been cancelled.
Buildings across eastern Taiwan, particularly those in Hualien county, have been damaged.
The effects of the quake was captured on video from lots of different viewpoints.
Here's some video clips from Taiwan currently circulating online
This news anchor didn't stop delivering the news, despite the earthquake:
News anchor reading news during #Taiwan #earthquake pic.twitter.com/Lj1v4y8OZS
— गौरव (@GauravPalRaj) April 3, 2024
One swimmer was caught by surprise:
Now ahai again 🚨 - TAIWAN - Earthquake Taiwan in the swimming pool #Taiwan #Earthquake #Tsunami #TaiwanEarthquake #China #ishigaki #Hualien #Japan #Terremoto #OKINAWA #landslide pic.twitter.com/Kk2MGySyuP
— Adv Shah Fahad Wazir (@AdvShahfahad) April 3, 2024
Buildings have collapsed:
全台有感，花蓮6級地震，陸陸續續傳出多棟建物倒塌。
天佑台灣。 pic.twitter.com/kIlJ2qRHEy
— 風暴士兵 🪐🪬Taiwan only (@dabowagaga) April 3, 2024
A rooftop pool was captured cascading down the side of a building:
Rooftop swimming pool during the Taiwan earthquake pic.twitter.com/3J1QKYULwT
— StrictlyChristo 🇺🇦🌻 (@StrictlyChristo) April 3, 2024
The view from a car:
🚨BREAKING: 7.5 magnitude earthquake in Taiwan just moments ago #earthquakepic.twitter.com/h6iMFSMgws
— AJ Huber (@Huberton) April 3, 2024
The office of CNA English News:
In CNA office, #earthquake just before 8 a.m. pic.twitter.com/73O4LsbS7a
— Focus Taiwan (CNA English News) (@Focus_Taiwan) April 3, 2024
Top image from @AdvShahfahad/X and @GauravPalRaj/X
