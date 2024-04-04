Back

Swaying swimming pools, rocking buildings, Taiwan's 7.2 magnitude earthquake as caught on camera

The earthquake hit off Hualien, Taiwan's east coast on the morning of April 3.

Emily Williams | April 04, 2024, 11:13 AM

Events

At 7:58am on Apr. 3, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan's eastern sea area, off Hualien.

It was the strongest earthquake in the area since 1999, reported The Guardian.

At least nine people have been killed, with more than 1,000 injured.

The earthquake prompted tsunami warnings in Taiwan, Japan, China, and the Philippines, although these have since been cancelled.

Buildings across eastern Taiwan, particularly those in Hualien county, have been damaged.

The effects of the quake was captured on video from lots of different viewpoints.

Here's some video clips from Taiwan currently circulating online

This news anchor didn't stop delivering the news, despite the earthquake:

One swimmer was caught by surprise:

Buildings have collapsed:

A rooftop pool was captured cascading down the side of a building:

The view from a car:

The office of CNA English News:

Top image from @AdvShahfahad/X and @GauravPalRaj/X

