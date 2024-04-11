Back

S'porean couple, both 47, still missing 8 days after Taiwan earthquake as death toll rises to 16

The married couple, both 47, were vacationing in Taiwan.

Fiona Tan | April 11, 2024, 11:40 AM

Events

Taiwan authorities are still searching for three individuals who went missing after an earthquake rocked Taiwan on Apr. 3, 2024.

The missing persons include a married Singaporean couple — Sim Hwee Kok and Neo Siew Choo, both 47 — who were last seen at Taroko National Park in Hualien, Taiwan.

Death toll now at 16

The death toll from the earthquake climbed to 16 on Apr. 10, after Taiwan authorities found three more bodies in Taroko National Park.

They found the bodies while attempting to retrieve two other bodies buried under the rocks along the Shakadang Trail.

Three people remain missing along the trail, including Sim and Neo, who were last seen in the background of a German tourist's video, according to local news reports.

The earthquake eight days ago in Taiwan was the strongest the island has felt since 1999, when a 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck the island and killed about 2,400 people and damaged or destroyed 50,000 buildings some 25 years ago.

As of the time of writing, at least 1,133 have been injured as a result of the Apr. 3, 2024 earthquake.

The earthquake was most keenly felt in Hualien, the city closest to the quake's epicentre.

Top image from 花蓮地震救災即時資訊/Facebook, setnnews/TikTok and TVBS Channel/YouTube

