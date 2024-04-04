Thief drives off Toyota Alphard from JB petrol kiosk just as car's owner finishes pumping petrol

A Toyota Alphard was stolen in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, the moment the vehicle's owner finished pumping petrol.

According to Malaysia media Oriental Daily, the incident happened at 6am on Mar. 31, 2024 morning.

Owner discovered another man sitting in his car

The owner, who goes by the surname of Lin (transliteration from Mandarin), was quoted as saying that he had not turned off the ignition or locked his door while he was refuelling his car at a Petronas petrol kiosk in Bayu Puteri.

Lin added that once he had finished pumping petrol, he walked over to the driver's seat, only to discover that another man was already inside.

The alleged thief locked the door, stepped on the accelerator and drove off.

Lin added that his car contained about RM30,000 (S$8,530) worth of items, including a Louis Vuitton bag, a Fendi card bag, two iPhones and a Huawei mobile phone, two pairs of Dior sunglasses, two pairs of Fendi shoes, a Chanel scarf, a Coach jacket, more than RM100 and also S$100 in cash.

Moreover, the car cost about RM200,000 (S$56,860) and had only been used for more than a year, Lin said.

Apparently drove the car for more than 100km

Lin's girlfriend, who goes by the surname of Luo (transliteration from Mandarin), added that they were able to track the car via one of their iPhones.

She claimed that the car travelled more than 100km along the North-South Expressway before coming to a stop at another petrol station in Sedenak, Johor.

In addition, the radio frequency identification (RFID) system for the car showed that it had passed the Sedenak toll plaza at about 6:32am.

The iPhone's location then changed again, until it was last seen at Tampoi in Johor Bahru.

Lin said he suspected that the iPhone was abandoned by the roadside.

In addition, Luo said a friend of hers went down to the petrol kiosk in Sedenak, whereupon they found, via closed-circuit television footage (CCTV), that the car was parked there from 6:35am to 7:25am before it was driven away.

Lin has since filed a police report, while Luo has also issued a reward and notice for the vehicle's whereabouts.

On Apr. 1, Luo put up a Facebook post in which she said the car had finally been found at Sedenak.

However, nobody has been caught and all of the items in the car were removed, save for a pair of shoes that belong to her.

Top left photo via Oriental Daily, right photo via Kinki Law/Facebook