Starbucks opens 2nd outlet at Gardens By The Bay

The latest outlet is located at Active Garden.

Winnie Li | April 15, 2024, 06:33 PM

Visitors to Gardens by the Bay can now get their caffeine fix at a new Starbucks outlet at Active Garden, located towards the west of Silver Garden and Flower Dome.

Screenshot via Gardens by the Bay

The outlet is the latest store opened by the coffee chain in Singapore, according to a Facebook post on Apr. 13, 2024.

Currently, Starbucks also operates another outlet near the Golden Garden at Gardens by the Bay.

What to expect

According to Starbucks Singapore, its Active Garden outlet is located in an oasis of "lush lawns and recreational areas".

Image via Starbucks Singapore/Facebook

Correspondingly, the store's interior is also decorated to showcase "floral artistry", including a feature wall composed of "preserved blooms in technicolour that flows through a forest composed of moss."

Image via Starbucks Singapore/Facebook

Image via Starbucks Singapore/Facebook

Image via Starbucks Singapore/Facebook

Patrons with pets can also enjoy their coffee with their furry friends in the store's outdoor areas.

Image via Starbucks Singapore/Facebook

Details of Starbucks @Active Garden

Address: 18 Marina Gardens Drive, #01-01, Singapore 018953

Operating hours: Mondays to Fridays and eve of public holidays: 8am to 9pm

Saturday, Sunday, and public holidays: 7:30am to 9pm

Top image via Starbucks Singapore/Facebook

