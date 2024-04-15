Starbucks opens 2nd outlet at Gardens By The Bay

Visitors to Gardens by the Bay can now get their caffeine fix at a new Starbucks outlet at Active Garden, located towards the west of Silver Garden and Flower Dome.

The outlet is the latest store opened by the coffee chain in Singapore, according to a Facebook post on Apr. 13, 2024.

Currently, Starbucks also operates another outlet near the Golden Garden at Gardens by the Bay.

What to expect

According to Starbucks Singapore, its Active Garden outlet is located in an oasis of "lush lawns and recreational areas".

Correspondingly, the store's interior is also decorated to showcase "floral artistry", including a feature wall composed of "preserved blooms in technicolour that flows through a forest composed of moss."

Patrons with pets can also enjoy their coffee with their furry friends in the store's outdoor areas.

Details of Starbucks @Active Garden

Address: 18 Marina Gardens Drive, #01-01, Singapore 018953

Operating hours: Mondays to Fridays and eve of public holidays: 8am to 9pm

Saturday, Sunday, and public holidays: 7:30am to 9pm

Top image via Starbucks Singapore/Facebook