The iconic Star Awards jingle was released by an Englishman in 1988

Regardless of whether you watch the annual Mediacorp Star Awards, you probably know its iconic jingle.

Yes, the one they play extra loudly to cue those giving their thank-you speeches to wrap up ASAP — such as from the 1:35 timestamp in this video

Released in 1988

What you probably don't know is this: the song is titled "Linking The World", and it is the brainchild of English composer Christopher Evans-Ironside.

The full version is a little over three minutes long and comes in both orchestral and keyboard versions.

Although, most of us would probably only be familiar with the 15-second version.

The song was released in 1988 — five years before the first Star Awards was held in 1994.

According to classical music publication The Violin Channel, Evans-Ironside passed away last year at the age of 82.

Theme song has changed over the years

The Star Awards theme song has been refreshed over the years, with one of the most recent ones being in 2019.

Mediacorp refreshed "Xing Guang" by adding lyrics to it:

To nobody's surprise, "Linking The World" was featured in this version as well.

As it should.

