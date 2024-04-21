Back

The iconic Star Awards jingle was released by an Englishman in 1988

Just about everyone knows how to sing it.

Lee Wei Lin | April 21, 2024, 11:11 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Regardless of whether you watch the annual Mediacorp Star Awards, you probably know its iconic jingle.

Yes, the one they play extra loudly to cue those giving their thank-you speeches to wrap up ASAP — such as from the 1:35 timestamp in this video

Released in 1988

What you probably don't know is this: the song is titled "Linking The World", and it is the brainchild of English composer Christopher Evans-Ironside.

The full version is a little over three minutes long and comes in both orchestral and keyboard versions.

Although, most of us would probably only be familiar with the 15-second version.

The song was released in 1988 — five years before the first Star Awards was held in 1994.

According to classical music publication The Violin Channel, Evans-Ironside passed away last year at the age of 82.

Theme song has changed over the years

The Star Awards theme song has been refreshed over the years, with one of the most recent ones being in 2019.

Mediacorp refreshed "Xing Guang" by adding lyrics to it:

To nobody's surprise, "Linking The World" was featured in this version as well.

As it should.

More Star Awards stories

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Mediacorp & The Violin Channel

S'porean kayaker Stephenie Chen secures spot for Paris Olympics

It will end a 12-year absence at the Olympics for Singapore's kayakers.

April 21, 2024, 11:04 AM

LTA investigating after video of e-bikes & e-scooters racing in S'pore put up online

Racing at Tanah Merah Coast Road & Bay East Garden park connector.

April 21, 2024, 03:21 AM

Suspected killer of Audrey Fang, 39, identified as S'porean Mitchell Ong, 43

Previously, only his age had been revealed.

April 20, 2024, 07:51 PM

Man, 49, arrested after randomly shouting at Changi Village pub patron, hitting him & then collapsing

Unprovoked.

April 20, 2024, 06:55 PM

About S$3,000 cash stolen after thief unlocks laundromat coin-exchange machines at AMK & Toa Payoh

The operators have no idea how the thief opened the machines and where he obtained the "key".

April 20, 2024, 06:24 PM

M'sian motorcyclist, 28, dies after being flung onto road in Second Link collision

All three motorists involved were Malaysians.

April 20, 2024, 06:15 PM

Car at Yishun car park shines headlights on high beam into woman's HDB bedroom every night

Quite bright.

April 20, 2024, 04:51 PM

1.48 million tourists visited S'pore in Mar. 2024

This is the highest number of international arrivals for Singapore since the start of 2024.

April 20, 2024, 04:22 PM

S'pore-owned food export terminal in Ukraine port hit by Russian missile strike

Another terminal was also struck in the attack.

April 20, 2024, 04:09 PM

3 S'porean politicians make police report after receiving letters with ‘distasteful’ photos, extortion threats

Vivian Balakrishnan, Tan Wu Meng and Edward Chia addressed the issue on social media.

April 20, 2024, 03:43 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.